The Ryder Cup was a blowout for the Europeans for the first two days of competition at Bethpage Black in New York. However, the Americans fought back during the singles competition and pushed the European golfers in dramatic fashion. However, Europe was able to hang on for a 15-13 victory in the biennial event.

Ireland's Shane Lowry was able to clinch the victory for the Europeans when he finished the eighth singles match tied with Russell Henley of the United States, earning 1/2 point. That gave the Europeans their second consecutive Ryder Cup triumph after winning in Italy two years ago.

Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 golfer in world, battled top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in their match. Scheffler outlasted McIlroy in a close match, but he was undaunted that he suffered an individual defeat on the final day of competition. McIlroy was ready to party with his teammates after the intense competition.

“We're going to celebrate like there's no tomorrow,” McIlroy said.

The competition brings out partisan behavior from the fans of both sides of the competition. When the Ryder Cup competition is in Europe, American golfers get razzed and booed by many of the home side's fans. When the competition is in the United States, European golfers face even more significant harrassment as fans make personal and often x-rated comments towards the competition.

This year's event featured some of the most brutal behavior recorded and much of it was aimed at McIlroy.

Europe had built a huge edge during the first two days of Ryder Cup

The behavior of the fans seemed to take center stage during the first two days of the event as the European golfers built up a huge 12-5 edge before the singles competition.

Prior to Sunday's singles matches, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that Europe would be successful against the Americans for the 11th time in the last 15 competitions.

Lowry made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole after Henley left his putt short. Once Lowry's putt rolled into the hole, the Europeans celebrated with unbridled joy.

“I've been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game, but that was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life, honestly,” Lowry said. “I just can't believe it. I can't believe that ball went in.”