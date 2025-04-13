Rory McIlroy is the winner of the 89th Masters Tournament. It is the result of a rollercoaster Sunday that saw four different players hold at least a share of the lead. Rory McIlroy started with it, Bryson DeChambeau took it over early, McIlroy took it back, and then Ludvig Åberg and Justin Rose threw their hats in the ring at The Masters. It took a playoff, but Rory McIlroy is the Masters Champion.

McIlroy missed a putt on the 18th that could have clinched The Masters. He flared a wedge to the left after a monstrous drive, setting up a tough bunker shot. But he missed a six-foot putt that could have added green to his closet. Rose was already in the clubhouse at 11-under.

After great drives to start the playoffs, Rose hit a perfect eight iron to put the pressure on McIlroy, who had the identical shot he had in regulation. McIlroy hit the shot of his life, for arguably the second time on Sunday. When Rose missed the birdie putt, McIlroy lined up from less than three feet. He drilled it to win The Masters.

Sunday at The Masters delivered a thrilling finish

McIlroy's day started with a disastrous double bogey on the first hole after his drive found the bunker. He regained the lead with birdies on three and four after DeChambeau made a bogey on the fourth. With three two-shot swings in the first four holes, the thrill ride had just begun.

DeChambeau ended up exiting the picture on Amen Corner. He found the drink on number 11, made a bogey on 12, and failed to birdie 13. The 2024 U.S Open Champion fell apart toward the end, but this was his best chance at a Green Jacket yet.

Justin Rose started The Masters with a seven-under 65 on Thursday. He held the 36-hole lead as well but slipped up on Saturday, falling seven shots behind McIlroy to start Sunday. But the Englishman made six birdies on the second nine to run down McIlroy and momentarily take the lead. This is his second runner-up finish in consecutive majors, after last year's run at The Open

Rory McIlroy is now the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. He joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen. This Masters Sunday will go into the history books as one of the most dramatic ever. And it will live on forever as the Green Jacket for one of the game's greats.