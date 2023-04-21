Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard committed to the Gonzaga basketball program on Friday, according to a tweet from ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony.

“NEWS: Creighton-transfer Ryan Nembhard, ESPN’s No. 2 player in the transfer portal, has committed to Gonzaga, he told ESPN,” wrote Givony. “‘Gonzaga is the place for me, I can just tell.’

“Nembhard will be one of college basketball’s top returning PGs next season.”

Nembhard decided to enter the transfer portal earlier this month, according to a tweet from Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

“Nembhard averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 assists this past season,” wrote Goodman. “FYI: His older brother, Andrew, was recruited to Gonzaga by current Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A former 4-star recruit out of Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, Nembhard initially committed to Creighton over offers from Stanford, Florida, Ohio State, Seton Hall and USC, according to 247Sports. He added to a 2021 recruiting class that ranked ninth in the nation with six enrollees and one transfer in forward Ryan Hawkins.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for a Creighton squad that went 24-13 overall and 14-6 against conference opponents, taking fourth, fifth and first place on the team in the three categories, respectively. He scored five points and made two of his 12 shot attempts against Xavier, while Musketeers guard Souley Boum scored 23 points on seven made attempts during an 82-60 Xavier win in the Big East Tournament Semifinal.

“Last time we played them, I didn’t do a good job,” Boum said, via the Associated Press. “(Nembhard) was able to get over the screens. I wasn’t able to get looks or make plays. This game, I made sure I did that. It worked for me and my teammates.”

Gonzaga went 31-6 overall and 14-2 against conference rivals, making it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament before falling in an 82-54 loss to the UConn Huskies.