Gonzaga could make Big 12 move in near future

Realignment has been one of the hottest topics in the realm of college sports of late, with the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans planning to move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners bound to change allegiances from Big 12 to SEC in the near future. And now, the Gonzaga Bulldogs could also be (finally) about to make that huge step as well.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN:

“Gonzaga’s athletic director met in person with the Big 12 commissioner last week as part of broader discussions about the Zags joining the Big 12, sources told ESPN. The discussions are part of the possibility of a seismic move of the basketball powerhouse leaving the West Coast Conference for a power conference.”

Seeing Gonzaga play in a major conference like the Big 12 would be ideal, especially for college basketball fans. The Bulldogs have been so dominant in the basketball scene in the West Coast Conference, which is why it’s been an annual tradition to hear people wondering whether the school should transfer to a major conference where Gonzaga won’t have to wait for March to see elite competition outside of games on their non-conference schedule in the regular season.

Gonzaga doesn’t have a football program but has one of the best-run basketball programs in the nation, consistently being ranked as one of the top teams overall under head coach Mark Few.

Apart from the Big 12, Gonzaga has also been in touch with the Pac-12 and the Big East.

“Sources indicate that Gonzaga has been exploring its conference options, as it has emerged as one of the premier basketball programs in the country. Both the Pac-12 and the Big East have been engaged with Gonzaga, according to sources, but the extent of those conversations is uncertain.”