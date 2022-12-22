By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Ever since Google announced that support for its cloud-streaming console will cease in 2023, Stadia owners have since been looking for a way to migrate their libraries to other platforms. Thankfully, Ubisoft is among the first publishers to commit to this Stadia Migration by offering free PC copies of users’ Ubisoft titles in their Stadia libraries. If you’re one of these gamers, then check out our Google Stadia Migration guide for free PC copies of Ubisoft games.

How to claim Free Ubisoft Games for PC via Stadia Migration

Announced on December 21, 2022, Ubisoft is committing to its players a way to move their Ubisoft titles from their Stadia libraries to PC. This means that gamers who own games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Far Cry 6 on Google Stadia will be able to carry over their ownership of their games on PC even after Stadia shuts down on January 18, 2023. There is just one thing players need to do to make this happen: Sync their Ubisoft Connect accounts to their Stadia devices.

Once the sync is done, players will automatically receive a copy of their Ubisoft titles existing in their Stadia libraries on PC. Ubisoft will not be charging for this service. However, any virtual currency purchased in Stadia will not carry over to the PC version of the games. Thus, players are advised to use all of their virtual currency before January 18. Games with cross-progression support will also have their saves carried over, along with any digital items that they might have in those games.

Furthermore, if the Stadia owner is also subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi-Access, they will receive an email from Ubisoft with instructions on how to sign up directly via the Ubisoft+ website. They will also receive a voucher for a free one-month subscription to Ubisoft+ access, allowing them to continue streaming Ubisoft games through the cloud on Amazon Luna. If the player is a big fan of cloud streaming their games, Ubisoft is also giving away one free month of GeForce NOW Priority membership to all Ubisoft customers on Stadia, so they can continue streaming through other devices outside of the Amazon Luna.

Supported games with Cross-progression:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry New Dawn

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Monopoly PLUS

Steep X Games

Trials Fusion

Trials Rising

The Crew

The Division

The Division 2 Warlords of New York

Uno

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Note that the above list is non-exhaustive and is only accurate at the time of the publication of this article. For a more updated list, please find it through Ubisoft’s Cross-Progression for Cloud Access with Ubisoft+ list.