Gordon Hayward, a former NBA All-Star, recently announced his retirement at 34, ending a career marked by his stints with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, and most recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder. While his journey as a professional athlete has come to a close, Hayward is not slowing down. Instead, he’s shifting gears and diving headfirst into new passions — from fatherhood to film production, Uproxx reports. In an interview, Hayward expressed excitement about the next phase of his life, revealing his plans to focus on personal interests that took a back seat during his NBA tenure.

Having more time for family, Hayward can now be present for milestones he often missed while playing. Although his children initially weren't thrilled about his retirement, they’ve begun to appreciate their dad's increased presence in their lives. Aside from family, Hayward is pursuing other hobbies like golf and tennis, sports he has always enjoyed. But perhaps the most surprising venture in his post-playing career is his leap into the world of filmmaking, a move fueled by a deep love for storytelling.

From the Hardwood to Hollywood

Hayward’s production company, Whiskey Creek Productions, is set to release its first film, Notice to Quit. The story, centered on a struggling New York real estate broker navigating personal and professional turmoil, marks Hayward’s first foray into filmmaking. Partnering with Simon Hacker, a director Hayward first worked with on his documentary The Return, the duo bonded over their mutual passion for movies and decided to start a production company. Hayward didn’t foresee himself entering the film industry, but long plane rides as an NBA player offered him the chance to immerse himself in countless films, sparking his passion for cinematic storytelling.

The journey into filmmaking was partly inspired by the dramatic turn of events early in his Celtics career. A severe leg injury in his very first game sidelined him for the entire season, and during his recovery, Hayward collaborated with Hacker on a documentary chronicling his rehabilitation. That partnership blossomed into a creative collaboration that eventually gave birth to Whiskey Creek.

While Hayward's future in film looks bright, his heart remains tied to basketball and his former teams, particularly the Charlotte Hornets. Gordon Hayward spoke about his fondness for the Hornets and expressed hope that the team can find renewed success. “I loved my time in Charlotte,” he shared in a recent interview, underscoring his continued connection to the city where he and his family have chosen to stay.

Hayward’s admiration for the Hornets reflects his commitment to the franchise that signed him in 2020, even as he embarks on this exciting new chapter. Although his NBA career is over, the respect between him and the Hornets continues, and fans can expect to see Hayward re-enter The Hive in his retired life — only this time, from a different vantage point.