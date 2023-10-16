A fourth-grade teacher showed his class Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood any Honey?

For those unfamiliar, Blood and Honey is a slasher horror film using the Winnie the Pooh characters. After Christopher Robin leaves for college, Pooh and Piglet become angry. They eat Eeyore and seek vengeance upon Robin's return years later.

While not a good film by any stretch of the imagination, it was a fiscal success. The phrase “Winnie the Pooh horror movie” is more than enough to pique the public's interest. Despite being made on a tiny budget, the film's pop culture relevance carried it to making over $5 million at the box office. A sequel was quickly greenlit and will come out next year.

However, the film is not meant for kids — despite its NR (Not Rated) rating. A fourth-grade teach er at The Academy of Innovative Education in Miami Springs did not seem to agree. CBS Miami is reporting that a fourth-grade math teacher played “20 to 30 minutes” of the Winnie the Pooh horror movie.

Michelle Diaz, a mother of twins who was exposed to the Winnie the Pooh movie, is livid. “I feel completely abandoned by the school,” she said after meeting with the school's principal. “They were exposed to 20 to 30 minutes [of] a movie called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

She continued, “He didn't stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don't want to [watch] this.”

Per Diaz, students were the ones who selected the movie. “It's not for them to decide what they want to [watch]],” Diaz said. “It's up to the professor to look at the content.”

A fourth-grade mistake

CBS News Miami was issued a statement by the head of the school, MS. Vera Hirsh. The statement read: “The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group,” the statement read. “Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

“We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns.”

In another report, Hirsh told the Miami New Times that “as soon as the teacher realized what was being shown, the movie was turned off.”