The upcoming sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has revealed the first look at the terrifying live-action Tigger.

Thanks to IGN, we now have an idea of what Tigger (Lewis Santer) will look like in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. The exclusive images give both a close-up look at his bloodied face along with a full-body shot.

Believe it or not, Tigger was not in the first Winnie the Pooh horror film. The reasoning was that the character, unlike the titular Winnie the Pooh, wasn't a part of the public domain at the time. However, that is set to change in January 2024, which is a month or so prior to Blood and Honey 2's release date.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was a pop culture phenomenon earlier this year. The film, which was written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, took the classic children's IP and made it into a slasher horror film. It followed Pooh and Piglet as they seek revenge against Christopher Robin upon his return to the Hundred Acre Woods. The film made nearly $5 million at the box office during its limited theatrical run in February.

The sequel, Blood and Honey 2, will be released in February 2024. Original cast members Nikolai Leon, Craig David Dowsett, and Chris Cordell will not return as Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, and Piglet, respectively. Scott Chambers, Ryan Oliva, and Eddy McKenzie take over those roles. Composer Andrew Scott Bell will also return, as Frake-Waterfield collaborated with Matt Leslie to pen the script.