Kansas freshman forward Gradey Dick will be a lottery pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 wing could go as high as No. 7 to the Indiana Pacers, as low as No. 14 to the New Orleans Pelicans, and most mock drafts have him at No. 11 to the Orlando Magic. So, ahead of Dick finding out his NBA destiny, let’s take a look at the current and former NBA players the Jayhawks freshman reminds us of — Kevin Huerter, Bojan Bogdanovich, and Reggie Miller — in these Gradey Dick player comparisons.

To start, let’s talk about who Dick is on the basketball court. The Kansas native is the best pure shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft. He shot 40.3% from deep in college and averaged 14.1 points per game. Dick is more than just a specialist to stick in the corner, though. He can also take his defender off the dribble if they come out too hot on the close-out, and he is an excellent passer who can find teammates even after he goes up for his jumper.

Dick is a good athlete but not an explosive one. That means he’s not blowing by his defender in an isolation situation. Also, at 6-foot-8, he’s right around 200 pounds. So, while he’s a willing defender who gives a lot of effort, he will get bullied by bigger, stronger vets in the NBA.

With all that in mind, let’s look at the Gradey Dick player comparisons ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. Kevin Huerter

The best current Gradey Dick player comparison is Sacramento Kings forward Kevin Huerter. Dick is an inch taller, weighs slightly more, and may even be a better natural shooter. What they share in common, though, is that they both are more than just pure shooters.

Both players can facilitate and take defenders off the bounce. Their skills are both well-rounded while still having the elite shooting capacity. And on the right team, they can be incredibly dangerous, as Huerter proved this season on the Kings, averaging career highs in points per game (15.2) and 3-point percentage (40.2%) on his way to the playoffs.

At worst, Dick should enter the league as a Huerter-type player for his first two years. And that’s not a knock on Huerter. It just speaks to the fact that Dick has all the skills to be an above-average starter and a playoff-caliber contributor from the time he enters the NBA.

2. Bojan Bogdanovich

The next Gradey Dick player comp is a current NBA player who is now entering the twilight of his career, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovich.

Bogdanovich has played all kinds of roles in the NBA in his career, from off-the-bench scorer to his role in Detroit this season where he was basically the best offensive player on the team. And all the while he’s shot between 35.5%-41.4% from deep with a 55.0% true shooting percentage.

In short, the dude can shoot it. But he also can handle the ball a bit, makes great passes, pulls down a few rebounds, and generally makes every offense he’s in better.

Dick is more athletic than Bogdanovich, which gives him more upside as a defender. That said, the 34-year-old Serbian is a lot stronger than Dick at this point in his career, making him a more equipped NBA defender right now.

1. Reggie Miller

When you throw around the words “best shooter in the draft,” you have to at least include one of the best shooters of all time in the potential Gradey Dick player comparisons. Because of his height and his handle, the all-timer comp has to be Reggie Miller.

For those who watched Miller, you remember constant motion, dragging his defender through screens. You remember tough, contested shots going down and defenders helplessly falling for pump fakes as Miller blew by them to the hoop. And you remember Miller picking out Dale Davis, Antonio Davis, or Rik Smits for easy buckets.

NBA fans will see a lot of these things from Dick next season, albeit on a smaller level. But if he develops to reach his full potential and has a little more upside than we even imagine right now, Miller is the ceiling.

Dick even has a little more of that “dawg” in him than you think. He is a fiery player at times who always give maximum effort. He’s probably not going to be making choking signs at Spike Lee in the Garden anytime soon, but like Miller, Dick has an unassuming look with a little more attitude underneath than you’d expect.