The Brooklyn Nets wasted no time adding to their roster this offseason, signing three players within the first two days of free agency. With that, we offer grades for each signing, detailing what all three players can bring to the roster next season.

Cam Johnson: 4 years, $108 million

Brooklyn didn't play around with the prospect of letting Johnson test the waters of restricted free agency, promptly signing the forward to a four-year, $108 million contract.

Johnson averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals on 47.5 percent shooting following his midseason trade to the Nets. He was Brooklyn's top playoff performer during a first-round sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three (7.0 attempts per game). That included a 22-point first half in Game 2.

The Nets' deal with Johnson came in higher than expected, with several reports projecting a contract in the range of $90 million ahead of free agency. The 27-year-old will need to continue his offensive development to justify a $27 million AAV over the next four seasons. However, 6-foot-8 sharpshooters who can capably defend across multiple positions are a rarity. The Nets now have multiple locked up long-term between Johnson and Mikal Bridges.

Grade: B

Dennis Smith Jr: 1 year, vet minimum

Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 assists on 41 percent shooting while playing 25.7 minutes per game with Charlotte last season. The former lottery pick adds some athletic pop to Brooklyn's backcourt as a high-level point-of-attack defender. Offensively, the 25-year-old is an aggressive slasher who can provide some much-needed rim pressure for the Nets, who attempted the second-fewest shots at the rim in the league last season.

Guards who consistently pressure the rim are of great value in today’s NBA, and few do it better than Dennis Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/MdaEIlPsdV — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) June 24, 2023

However, Smith Jr.'s non-existent three-point shooting presents a questionable fit alongside Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton. The NC State product shot 21.6 percent from behind the arc on 2.1 attempts per game last season. He now slots into a backcourt rotation that features Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, and Edmond Sumner, none of whom have shot over 34 percent from three for their careers.

Overall, Smith Jr. presents some two-way upside on a minimum contract due to his athleticism, but his spotty shooting adds to the Nets' floor-spacing concerns in the backcourt.

Grade: C+

Lonnie Walker: 1 year, vet minimum

Walker is coming off a tumultuous season in Los Angeles after agreeing to a 1-year, $6.5 million contract with the Lakers last summer. The 24-year-old averaged 11.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting in 23.2 minutes per game over 56 appearances (32 starts). He was among LA's top offensive performers in the first half of the season before missing over a month with a knee injury.

He then saw his minutes cut amid a roster shakeup at the trade deadline before reemerging in the playoffs. Walker averaged 10.6 points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three during the Lakers' second-round series against Golden State. That included a 15-point fourth-quarter performance in Game 4 to give Los Angles a 3-1 series lead.

Walker adds more size and athleticism to Brooklyn's backcourt at 6-foot-4, 204-pounds. Like Smith Jr, he'll offer added rim pressure offensively, attempting 32 percent of his shots in the restricted area last season and converting at a 64 percent clip. He's also coming off one of the best three-point seasons of his career, shooting 38.3 percent on 3.6 catch-and-shoot attempts per game.

Overall, Walker can provide some much-needed shot creation in a change-of-pace role off the bench next season. A minimum contact for a player with his two-way athleticism and offensive capabilities is a nice upside swing for the Nets.

Grade: A-