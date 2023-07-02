Unrestricted free agent guard Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. A first-round draft pick in 2018, Walker spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

An athletic wing with upside on both ends of the floor, Walker averaged 10.6 points per game against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. Although he didn't sustain his performance the remainder of the playoffs, the flash was just enough to remind people about what he looks like at his best.

Walker emerged a significant contributor to the Lakers late in his only season there. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Walker, still just 24-years-old, has a career scoring average of 11.7 points per game.