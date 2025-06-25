Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines on Tuesday, declining his player option and signing a three-year, $119 million extension. The deal not only locks in the Mavericks' star long-term, but it could also pave the way for the team to make a run at free agent point guard D'Angelo Russell, according to Marc Stein.

Irving's new contract has a lower 2025-26 cap hit than his $43 million player option, giving Dallas access to the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception. With their lead ball-handler sidelined indefinitely by an ACL tear, the Mavericks will search for another viable option in free agency.

Could Russell be that player?

Mavericks targeting D'Angelo Russell after Kyrie Irving extension?

The veteran floor general's market isn't expected to be expansive. Russell struggled after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline as part of a package for Dorian Finney-Smith. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 assists on 37/30/83 shooting splits over 29 appearances following the deal.

Article Continues Below

The former Nets All-Star voiced his desire to return to Brooklyn numerous times throughout the second half of the season.

“I think just what the future holds with this group [is why I want to be back],” he told ClutchPoints. “Obviously, what Jordi [Fernandez] and Sean [Marks] are creating, I’m familiar with it. Being somewhere familiar is something I’m definitely prioritizing.”

While that sentiment may be genuine, Brooklyn can also offer Russell more money than any other team in free agency. The Nets are the NBA's only team with cap space. However, the rebuilding squad is expected to utilize its flexibility for salary dumps while prioritizing playing time for developmental prospects next season.

Opposing teams seeking to sign Russell will be limited to the non-taxpayer mid-level ($14.1 million) or the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.7 million). His market appears likely to fall in the range of the latter. While it would represent a significant pay cut, the Mavericks should be an enticing landing spot for the 10-year veteran.

With Irving sidelined, Dallas could offer Russell a featured role alongside Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg. Should he produce at a high level, he could land a bigger deal next summer when a large portion of the league will have cap space.