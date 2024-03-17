The Philadelphia Eagles have to be feeling pretty damn good right now, huh. They started 2024 NFL free agency with a bang, signing one of the top names from their division rival in Saquon Barkley. They could've settled then and there, but they also went ahead and signed a few more guys to bolster their roster.
With many players retiring (best of luck, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox), the Eagles needed reinforcements to make their roster competitive. Let's look at their many moves so far this offseason and see which ones are the best and which ones are the worst.
Saquon Barkley, RB
Let's get the big guns out of the way first. The Eagles went and signed one of the best free agent running backs almost immediately when they snagged Saquon Barkley. Barkley, a former New York Giant, was given a three-year deal worth nearly $38 million dollars. It's a large amount of money for a running back.
Barkley will be incredible running behind the Eagles' talented offensive line. They've been able to produce 1,000-yard rushers year after year, and adding Barkley's vision and quickness to that line will help the offense return to form after a dismal 2023 season.
The real risk to this contract is Barkley's health. While he hasn't missed as much time as he did in years past, the new Eagles RB still dealt with injuries on a consistent basis last season. A deal worth around $13 million per year isn't that bad, but it will look worse if he goes down with long-term injuries. Still, the positives far outweigh the few negatives for this deal.
Grade: A-
Jake Elliot, K
Pay your kickers, ladies and gentlemen! Elliot was arguably the most consistent Eagles player last season, nailing clutch kick after clutch kick for the season.
Letting Elliot go would've likely sent the Philly fan base into a frenzy. A four-year deal for arguably the best kicker not named Justin Tucker is a crazy good move for the Eagles.
Grade: A+
CJ Gardner-Johnson, S
After a year away from the team, CJ Gardner-Johnson is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles. CJGJ signed with the Lions last season, but injuries limited his availability. When he was on the field, Gardner-Johns0n was still elite, grading well per PFF.
The biggest concern for the Eagles will be CJGJ's injury history. We touched on his injury woes last season, but even in his last season with Philly, the safety dealt with injuries. Fans are hoping that's not the case here.
Grade: A
Bryce Huff, EDGE
Badly needing help on the edge, the Eagles turned towards breakout undrafted star Bryce Huff to help them out. Huff signed a three-year deal with the team worth over $51 million.
There are concerns about whether Huff can maintain his performance from last season. Still, it's a pretty solid pickup for a team looking for help with the pass rush.
Grade: B
Kenny Pickett, QB
Is Kenny Pickett overqualified to be a backup quarterback? Opinions are divided on that. Still, it's not often that a starter from last season becomes the backup for a different team, especially if he was projected to be the backup on a different team.
This might not be ideal for Pickett, but the Eagles certainly benefit from this more. A great backup can be the difference for a championship team. Philly knows that all too well.
Grade: B+
Landon Dickerson, OG
One of the hallmarks of Philly's offense over the last few years is their elite offensive line. They're always been one of the best units in football, whether it's in pass protection or in run blocking. They have stars at every position, and they are incredibly well-coached.
With Jason Kelce gone, it was important for the Eagles to keep their stars in free agency. Signing Landon Dickerson to a contract extension is an excellent move for them moving forward.
Grade: A
Brandon Graham, EDGE
One of the few remaining players from the Super Bowl roster, Graham is coming back to the Eagles on a one-year deal in free agency. His experience and leadership will be important to this roster. That alone is worth the likely decline in his production.
Grade: B
DeVante Parker, WR
The Eagles' production at wide receiver last season revolved around AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. While the two are an elite duo on their own, the Eagles need to prepare in the unfortunate event that one of the gets injured.
Because of that, the Eagles are taking a flyer on former Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker. A one-year deal for a trial run isn't too bad, but it's also not really a needle-mover.
Grade: C