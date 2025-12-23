The Philadelphia Eagles dodged a player suspension and finally ended that weird NFC East back-to-back champion streak. In further good news, the Eagles had two young stars pull off a Pro Bowl feat not seen since 2006, according to a post on X by Zach Berman.

“[Cooper] DeJean and [Quinyon] Mitchell are the first homegrown CBs to make the Pro Bowl since Lito Sheppard in 2006. They both make it Year 2 — a sign of the two core players drafted at a position that the Eagles have tried multiple ways to solve during the past two decades.”

The Eagles will take a record of 10-5 into their Week 17 game against the Bills. They still look like a formidable playoff team despite some ups and downs during the season.

And part of the reason they have remained in the Super Bowl conversation is the play of guys like DeJean and Mitchell.

Eagles CB Cooper DeJean adding to strong mix

DeJean has broken up 16 passes this season, second in the NFL to Mitchell. He also has 84 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

As for Mitchell, he has 17 passes broken up. He has allowed fewer than 10 yards in eight games this season.

That’s a tough duo. And they are an important part of the Eagles' dominant defensive picture, according to eagleswire.com.

“One thing [Eagles DE Brandon Graham] said was just after when he was breaking the team down, it was like, ‘Man, I don’t get a sack unless the secondary is glued in the secondary,’ ” Nick Sirianni said after the Raiders game. “So, great job matching routes, good job playing good complementary football within the defense. And [I’ve] got a lot of confidence there.

“We’ve had so much confidence in our defense this entire year. We’ve done a great job there. Like I said, Vic’s done a good job of putting the guys in position. Our coaches have done a good job of coaching up the fundamentals and the plan, and then our guys have done a great job executing.”