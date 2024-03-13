The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy in free agency so far, pulling off one of the biggest moves in the league by luring Saquon Barkley away from the New York Giants to come in and be their new star running back. While they have lost some big name players this offseason, they won't be losing their talented kicker Jake Elliott anytime soon.
Elliott is fresh off another dominant campaign for Philly (30/32 FGM, 45/46 XPM), with his proficient kicking earning him Second Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. Elliott wasn't a free agent this offseason, as he was set to enter the final year of his current deal, but the Eagles didn't want to risk losing him next offseason, and opted to sign him to a four-year, $24 million extension on Wednesday.
Eagles and Jake Elliott reached agreement on a four-year, $24 million contract extension. The $6 million average per year ties Elliott with Justin Tucker for the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, per source. Elliott is coming off a season in which he connected on a career-best… pic.twitter.com/CtSL17uCby
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024
Jake Elliott now is tied with Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens as the most expensive kicker in the NFL, which is a pretty big statement from Philadelphia. Tucker has long been considered the gold standard of kicking in recent seasons, so the fact that the Eagles are willing to pay Elliott the same amount of money as him is quite telling.
Philly has relied heavily on Elliott to deliver in clutch moments frequently during his time with them, and he has delivered time and again for them. The hope is that there will be some more clutch kicks for Elliott in the near future, as that will mean the team is back to their winning ways after a disappointing 2023 campaign. And now that Elliott is locked in as the guy to take those kicks for the next few seasons, fans have to feel good about their team's ability to put three points on the board everytime he takes the field.