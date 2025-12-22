The last couple of weeks have been a reminder that Brandon Graham can still change a game, and his late-season surge is giving Philadelphia one more edge as it gears up for January. After posting two sacks against the Raiders, Graham kept it rolling in Week 16 with another takedown against Washington, his third sack in two games after starting the year without one.

Last year was special, Graham said afterward, and he pointed to how much the roster has changed since then. He mentioned guys leaving and getting paid, and he credited the Eagles for building real depth so the team could keep developing even with new faces and new starters stepping into bigger roles.

In his words, the key is staying locked in through “the chaos and the storm” that shows up during a season, and not letting anyone waver. That message carried extra weight because Graham brought up the rough patch the Eagles had, a three-game skid against the Cowboys, Bears, and Chargers that ate into the cushion from an 8-2 start, and forced them to recalibrate.

Sports Illustrated cited Graham describing it as a process Philly had to go through to find this year’s formula.

The recent wins have sharpened the identity again. After a 31-0 win over the Raiders, the Eagles leaned on Saquon Barkley and the run game, even if it isn’t quite what it was a year ago, while the defense has improved as younger players have settled in.

Graham’s view was simple. The momentum matters, and this group can’t ease up now that it’s “in the dance.”

Help is also coming back up front. Adam Schefter reported that defensive tackle Jalen Carter and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected back for Week 17 against the Bills, giving the Eagles two major reinforcements in the trenches before the postseason.