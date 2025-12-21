The Philadelphia Eagles finally did what no one in the NFC East had managed to do in two decades: Repeat. With a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles clinched the NFC East title for a second straight season, ending a drought that stretched back to 2004. The achievement was not lost on players or coaches, even as the defending Super Bowl champions kept their eyes firmly on bigger goals.

“It's hard to do this,” said coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN, after leading his team to its fifth-straight postseason berth. “In this division, we've seen the data that says it's hard to repeat as winners, and we're happy about that. We'll celebrate it. We've got a lot to clean up. And then, we got a lot more goals on our mind.”

Philadelphia took time to savor the moment anyway, posing for photos in division champion gear and donning T-shirts that read, “Been There, Won That.” The celebration followed a physical performance that reflected the Eagles' identity.

Jalen Hurts sparked the Eagles to end the NFC East drought

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was efficient and composed, completing 22 of 30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns while adding 40 rushing yards.

“[It was] definitely was something that was on our minds, definitely something that was on my mind for sure,” Hurts said postgame when discussing the win to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “[I'm] happy how we came out here and competed and found a way to clinch it.”

Hurts has now led Philadelphia to the postseason every year since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. Since 2005, the division title had bounced annually between rivals. Now, that curse is gone. At 10-5, the Eagles still have plenty at stake, including playoff seeding, with road and home matchups remaining. For one night, though, Sirianni and Hurts allowed themselves a moment to acknowledge history and the weight of a 20-year barrier finally lifted.