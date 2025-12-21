Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott delivered a mixed performance in Saturday’s 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders, and he didn’t shy away from addressing the growing scrutiny surrounding his recent struggles.

After the game, Elliott was asked directly whether he worries about the Eagles potentially bringing in other kickers to evaluate their options. His response reflected both realism and accountability.

“I understand it's production based business you see it all the time so that's out of my hands it's out of my control all I can do is kind of put my head down and keep pushing.” said Elliot, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

While Elliott converted all three extra-point attempts, his missed field goals again became a storyline. He failed on attempts from 42 and 51 yards, marking the fourth time in his last five games that he has missed at least one field goal. Those misses left him at 17-of-24 on field goal attempts this season, the lowest success rate of his NFL career.

The first half was particularly costly. Elliott missed multiple kicks that swung momentum and left Philadelphia trailing 10-7 at halftime. One miss was nullified by a Washington offsides penalty, but even with a second chance, Elliott pushed the follow-up wide left.

Elliott also addressed whether his recent issues are rooted in confidence or mental pressure, pushing back against that narrative while admitting the frustration has mounted.

“No, honestly, not at all. That’s kind of what’s frustrating about is I don’t feel that way at all,” said Elliot. “I kind of wish it was. Easier to fix. It's something I'll have to go take a deep dive on and watch the film and go on it's harder on themselves and myself so like I said, frustrating and gotta be better.”

#Eagles K Jake Elliott on whether his recent struggles are mental: “No, honestly, not at all. That’s kind of what’s frustrating about is I don’t feel that way at all. I kind of wish it was. Easier to fix.” Elliott asked if he worries about the team exploring other options, says… pic.twitter.com/dNgUj5auRy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2025

Despite the victory, Elliott’s performance underscores a growing concern for a team with postseason ambitions. Missed opportunities left points on the field, and with playoff seeding tightening, consistency at kicker could become a decisive factor.

Elliott’s understanding of the league’s “production-based” reality suggests he knows what’s at stake. Whether Philadelphia remains patient or explores competition in the coming weeks may hinge on whether those misses continue, or finally disappear when the pressure rises most.