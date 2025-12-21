The Philadelphia Eagles are getting some much-needed backup in Week 17. While they've already clinched a playoff spot after their Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders, getting back their players from the injury list is their new top priority. Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, the Eagles will be getting two of their stars back from the trenches.

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and star offensive tackle Lane Johnson have been out for some time due to injury. Despite having their playoff spot secured now, the Eagles are still eager to welcome back the two stars against the Bills next week to warm up for the postseason.

“Reinforcements on the way: Eagles DT Jalen Carter (shoulders) and OT Lane Johnson (foot), both are expected back next week in time to play against the Buffalo Bills, per sources,” Adam Schefter reported.

Carter hasn't played in four straight games due to a shoulder issue. The backbone of the Eagles' defensive line, Carter's big presence in the middle has been the cornerstone of Philly's pass rush this season. His run stuffing has also been sorely missed over the last few games.

Johnson, meanwhile, hasn't played in six games due to a malady of injuries. He's one of the holdovers from last season's offensive line, and his absence has caused some issues in the Eagles' offense. While Hurts hasn't been pressured too much, it's his absence in the run blocking that's been the bigger concern for the Eagles.

There's virtually no path for the Eagles to win the first seed and earn that first-round bye. Still, the last two games can be essentially tune-up games for Carter and Johnson to warm up as they head into Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills.