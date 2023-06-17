Amid rumors that Zion Williamson could be available for the right price, ESPN has come up with various hypothetical trade scenarios involving the New Orleans Pelicans' star. In one trade idea, the Atlanta Hawks pair Williamson with Trae Young, sending two players and two draft picks to the Pelicans.

The exact Pelicans-Hawks trade, engineered by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, looks like this: The Hawks receive Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes. The Pelicans get John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta's 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 first-round pick (via the Sacramento Kings).

Williamson's exact trade value is difficult to determine. When he plays, Williamson is virtually unstoppable near the rim, making him one of the best offensive players in the league. The Pelicans were one of the NBA's best teams before a hamstring injury ended his season in January. Those season-ending injuries, however, have highlighted his career. Williamson's five-year, $194 million contract could become an albatross if he can't figure out a way to stay healthy.

Is this a trade that New Orleans should consider? Should Atlanta part a pair of draft picks and rotation players in order put Williamson and Young in the same lineup? Let's grade this hypothetical Pelicans-Hawks trade for both teams.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Trade Grade

It only makes sense for the Pelicans to trade Williamson if they are getting an All-Star or a potential star in return. This trade idea from the World Wide Leader does neither for New Orleans.

John Collins showed All-Star potential when he first entered the league, but his production has steadily declined. Collins averaged 13.1 points per game in the 2022-2023 season and his 3-point shot disappeared. Okongwu might average a double-double soon enough. He's also a center who can't score outside of the paint, putting a limit on his ceiling. Both draft picks are highly unlikely to produce a star. The Hawks have the No. 15 overall selection in a draft that falls off after the first few picks.

Despite Williamson's injury history, the Pelicans can't settle for a few slightly above-average players in a trade. Doing so would put New Orleans no closer to winning a championship. A core of Collins, Okongwu, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum isn't getting out of the first round of the playoffs over the next few seasons.

Grade: C-

Hawks' Zion Williamson Trade Grade

A team led by Williamson and Young would have its challenges in trying to win a title, but it sure would be one of the league's most exciting duos when they shared the court. Williamson played at an All-NBA level in 29 games last season, averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Young put up 26.2 points and 10.2 assists per game. Williamson's dominance in the paint and Young's ability to score from anywhere on the court would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The most important part of this trade proposal is that it keeps Dejounte Murray in Atlanta. The deal allows the Hawks to add a new No. 1 star without trading its two best players or a lottery pick. The 2024 first-rounder in the trade is top-14 protected. And don't forget about Hayes. He won't replicate Okongwu's production, but he would be a more than adequate center to back up Clint Capela.

Williamson is an obvious health risk. He could easily miss most of the 2023-2024 season. It should be a chance that the Hawks are willing to take. The Hawks have won three playoff games in the last two years. As currently constituted, Atlanta is probably going nowhere. The upside for a Williamson-Young-Murray trio is too good to pass up.

Grade: A-