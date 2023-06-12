A lot of attention will be on the Atlanta Hawks throughout this summer due to uncertainties surrounding their core players. Trade rumors have been flying around, some even involving Hawks star Trae Young and his backcourt partner Dejounte Murray.

Nonetheless, the offseason always presents a chance for teams to make the necessary changes to improve their roster ahead of next season. Whether that includes parting ways with Young, Murray, or someone like John Collins, the Hawks front office will do whatever is necessary to make the team better by the start of the 2023-24 season.

Hawks GM Landry Fields will also have a chance to add fresh talent to this roster with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Adding a prospect with upside isn't necessarily in the best interests of a team that has been on a backward trajectory. Just two years ago, the Hawks were in the Eastern Conference Finals, but have been outed in the first round in back-to-back years since.

Nonetheless, there are some intriguing young players that they can target to help improve this roster. Atlanta always has a glaring need for more wings who could shoot and play defense within the 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9 range. Perhaps they could also target a big man with Collins' inconsistencies and Clint Capela on a bit of a decline. With such an important offseason in play, Atlanta cannot screw the draft up. With that said, here are three players the Hawks should avoid in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Keyonte George

Keyonte George is projected to go in the middle of the first round of the NBA Draft, right where the Hawks are picking. The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner sees the 6-foot-4 guard in the mold of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal or Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy. George's game is tailor-made for the modern NBA. His control of the ball and ability to pull up off the dribble are the standout aspects of his offensive arsenal. Despite shooting just 33.8 percent from beyond the arc for Baylor, he has a buttery stroke and stable mechanics that allow him to stay steady even while shooting off the dribble. George has legitimate upside as a scoring combo guard in the league.

But if the Hawks decide to keep Trae Young and Dejounte Murray together, it doesn't make sense for them to bring in another player that will just further crowd up their backcourt. They also have guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin, and Aaron Holiday rounding out their guard rotation from the bench. Keyonte George will only get lost in the shuffle and his addition wouldn't really address Atlanta's needs.

2. Nick Smith Jr.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nick Smith Jr. is also another guy that could hear his name called by the middle of round one of the NBA Draft. Like George, Smith is a combo guard that possesses potential to become an elite scorer in the NBA. He has a great float game like Trae Young does and always seems in control when going for runners in the lane. Like Dejounte Murray, the 6-foot-5 guard can knock down jumpers off the dribble in the pick-and-roll.

However, consistency is what Smith needs to improve on at the next level. Smith shot just 37.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc at Arkansas. That is critical because consistency is what may decide if he will be a mainstay or be out of the league in a few years.

As mentioned, if the Hawks stand pat on Young and Murray, it makes no sense for them to add another player who will only further clog up their backcourt. Smith won't get as many minutes, even off the bench with three more consistent veterans in front of him. And if Atlanta wants to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference, it doesn't seem likely they will give a project like Nick Smith Jr. consistent playing time throughout the season.

3. Kobe Bufkin

Kobe Bufkin is another name that should fly out within the middle part of the first round of the NBA Draft. Like the two aforementioned, Bufkin is a 6-foot-4 combo guard, but has a little more well-rounded offensive game than Smith and George. He is also more defensive-oriented than the two score-first type guards mentioned above.

Bufkin would have been an ideal choice for Atlanta because of his ability to defend and knock down threes. He shot an efficient 48.2 percent from the field and a respectable 35.5 percent from three-point country in his sophomore season at Baylor. Bufkin particularly possessed a consistent stroke from the corners, which would be ideal for Atlanta.

If he just had two or three inches on him, he would have been a terrific fit for the Hawks. But being a guard should eliminate Kobe Bufkin from getting drafted into Atlanta's already crowded backcourt.