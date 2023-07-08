The Toronto Maple Leafs finally took a long-awaited step in 2023. After nearly 20 years of misery, the Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their first playoff series since 2004.

Life past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs didn't last long for the Maple Leafs, however. They were completely dominated by the Florida Panthers in the second round. And after five games, they were heading home without a Stanley Cup once again.

Toronto responded to this disappointing result by making a drastic change. The team let Kyle Dubas go from his post as general manager, bringing in former Calgary Flames boss Brad Treliving as his replacement.

Treliving hit the NHL Free Agency market looking to take this roster to the next level. And so far, he's made some interesting additions to the team. His most notable signings are Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, who are both signed to one-year contracts.

We've already looked at the Tyler Bertuzzi contract. So, let's take a look at the addition of Max Domi to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Let's hand out grades for Domi and the Maple Leafs regarding the one-year contract signed in NHL Free Agency.

Max Domi history

Let's take a look at Domi's history in the NHL before we look at the contract. He entered the NHL as the 12th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, joining the Arizona Coyotes.

In 2015, a 20-year-old Domi made his NHL debut. And he held his own, scoring 18 goals and 52 points in 81 games his rookie year. However, he experienced a bit of a drop off the next two seasons, scoring just 18 goals combined in those seasons.

The Coyotes traded Domi to the Montreal Canadiens in 2018. His first season in Montreal saw Domi absolutely thrive. He scored a career-high 28 goals and 72 points in a full 82-game season.

After another drop in production, Domi was traded once again. The Columbus Blue Jackets picked the playmaking forward up this time around. His first season in Ohio didn't work out too great. But he played well enough during his second season for the Carolina Hurricanes to trade for him around the 2021-22 trade deadline.

Last summer, he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. Domi played incredibly well on a bad Blackhawks team. And he was once again traded, this time to the Dallas Stars. In 2022-23, Domi scored 20 goals and 56 points in 80 regular season games. He added 13 points in 19 playoff games with Dallas.

Max Domi signs with Maple Leafs

It's probably rather disappointing for Domi to not receive some form of term on this contract. The 28-year-old has bounced around quite a lot throughout his career thus far. You couldn't blame Domi for wanting more stability in this contract.

However, Domi is taking a rather smart bet on himself. The NHL's salary cap is expected to jump next summer. That will give teams that are up against the cap more room to work with. More room to work with cap-wise inherently puts them in a better position to offer more term.

Domi joins a Maple Leafs team that allowed a fair number of free agents to hit the open market, as well. He joins a good team that should allow him to show what he can do this season. And he gets to play for the same team his father Tie Domi played for. All in all, a good situation for the veteran playmaker to be in.

Maple Leafs sign Max Domi

For the Maple Leafs, they needed to address a few things. First, they needed point production. After that, they needed players who play with a bit of an edge and refuse to be pushed around.

Domi fits both of those needs. His playoff point production was among the best on the Stars. And while Domi is not one to throw his body around, he isn't afraid to get physical if the situation calls for it. He especially isn't afraid to step up for his teammates during any post-whistle scrums.

For a one-year contract, this is a worthwhile bet for Toronto to take. Especially at a $3 million price tag. If Domi can surpass his 56-point total from last season, this would be a home run signing.

Grades and final thoughts

Overall, both Max Domi and the Maple Leafs receive high marks. Domi receives high marks for betting on himself, taking a prove-it deal that could translate to a long-term deal next summer. The Maple Leafs earn high marks for addressing two needs at a low dollar cost. They add another incredible playmaker to their roster who is coming off a rather solid playoff campaign. This could turn into a high-reward situation for Toronto.

Max Domi grade: A

Toronto Maple Leafs grade: A+