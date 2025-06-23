Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn achilles and left the game injured in the first quarter. As a result, the Indiana Pacers missed out on the NBA Finals trophy after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7. Therefore, the runners-up have now officially entered the offseason, looking to add much-needed depth to the current roster. With the 2025 NBA Draft approaching, the Pacers' primary focus will be to bring back as much of their Finals roster as possible.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was seen leaving Paycom Center last night on crutches 🙏🏽 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/8OSj0kQlfL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The loss to the Thunder highlighted a few gaps in the current Indiana roster. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that Indiana is a winning team, but the injury to Haliburton slashed their odds of winning Game 7 in half. Therefore, they must not waste any time strengthening this core even further. Indiana desperately needed a secondary ball handler when Haliburton was not on the court. TJ McConnell scored 16 points, made 3 assists, and had 6 rebounds, not great but a decent performance considering how the rest of the team performed.

Fortunately, the Pacers enter the offseason with a strong degree of financial flexibility, allowing them to prioritize re-signing key players and even explore new additions, without the immediate need for drastic cost-cutting. With room below both tax aprons, access to key exceptions, and a front office that has already made moves to clear space, the Pacers are in a prime position to both retain their core and add veteran talent.

Retaining the core: Why re-signing key players is the Pacers’ priority

Coming off a hard-fought NBA Finals appearance and facing the devastating loss of Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles, the Indiana Pacers now stand at a critical crossroads. The team has exceeded expectations this past season, and with a window to contend still open, the front office must make precise financial decisions to maintain momentum.

Team 29: The Indiana Pacershttps://t.co/d5wRSm1e0l pic.twitter.com/20B689Skdx — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The biggest financial decision Indiana must address is the future of Myles Turner. Turner, a defensive linchpin and offensive spacer, is expected to command a deal worth at least $30 million annually. If re-signed at this figure, the Pacers would likely cross into luxury tax territory. However, ownership has signaled a willingness to spend into the tax to retain the current core, a rare stance for small-market franchises, and a testament to the belief in this group’s potential.

Myles Turner & the Pacers are working on an extension for this offseason, per @ShamsCharania. "There's mutual interest in getting a deal done… The Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years."pic.twitter.com/84Tbub9ILd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Turner is Indiana's longest-tenured player and has led the team on both ends, averaging 15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2 BPG, including a career-high 39.6% from 3-point range this season. He is a much-needed big physical guy on the team who can assert dominance over other players in the paint. Meanwhile, ESPN ranks him as a top-6 free agent and suggests a 3-year, $90 million deal is fair.

Bryant is a backup center who played 66 games this season for the Pacers, averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. He is an old, reliable off-the-bench player, contributing in size and points as well. A commanding figure than the most in the Pacers paint. Meanwhile, re-signing Bryant could work perfectly for the Pacers, as many other free agents in the Pacers' roster, including him, are on small contracts. This allows the Pacers to re-sign Turner and Bryant, creating a solid tandem of elite size and versatility.

First and foremost, James Johnson provides vital veteran leadership. On a young, fast-paced team built around stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, Johnson has served as a calming presence and mentor. His experience in high-pressure playoff environments, combined with his well-respected voice in the locker room, was instrumental in keeping the Pacers grounded during their deep postseason run. Teams that make the NBA Finals rarely do so without veteran voices guiding the way, and Johnson fits that role perfectly for Indiana.