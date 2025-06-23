Nobody likes to miss shows, but one of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band members will miss their upcoming second Spain show on their 2025 Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.

Steve Van Zandt, one of the E Street's guitarists, will miss Springsteen and the E Street Band's upcoming show in San Sebastián, Spain, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, due to appendicitis. However, he seems to be eyeing a return when they visit Milan, Italy, on June 30 and July 3, the latter date being the final planned show for the tour.

Van Zandt took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the reports. He thanked the fans for their support, and he revealed it started with a “sharp pain” in his stomach that he originally dismissed as “food poisoning.” Luckily, he is okay after undergoing an operation.

“Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis,” Van Zandt said. “Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian. Operation was a complete success and I'm hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan. Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon.”

Will Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band still play their 2025 tour shows in Spain?

It appears The Boss and the E Street Band will continue their tour as planned without Steve Van Zandt. Their ongoing tour has previously been affected by health issues.

Several 2023 concerts were postponed due to Springsteen's health issues. He also had vocal issues that resulted in four dates being postponed to 202. They are currently making those dates up in Europe.

Currently, Springsteen and the E Street Band are heading into their tour's final four shows. They will play their second show in Spain on June 24 before going to Gelsenkirchen, Germany, for one show on June 27.

Then, The Boss and his band will play two shows in Milan, Italy, to close out their ongoing tour. They have been on the road since 2023. They will seemingly close out the tour after 130 shows across six legs.

The ongoing tour by Springsteen and the E Street Band is their first since The River Tour ended in 2017. In between them, The boss did Springsteen on Broadway engagements. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for them.