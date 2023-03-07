The nashville predators ended up as sellers ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. Currently sitting outside of a playoff spot and unlikely to sneak into the postseason, the focus for the team turned toward the future. The first indication of this came when the team shipped off forward Nino Niederreiter to the Winnipeg Jets.

In exchange for Niederreiter, the Predators received Winnipeg’s 2024 second-round pick. Below, we take a look at how the trade works out for each team.

Nashville Predators

Signed in the offseason, Nino Niederreiter was added to help bolster Nashville’s middle-six. Coming off a couple strong seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, Niederreiter signed a two-year deal at a $4 million cap hit.

Despite a weak Western Conference, the Predators weren’t able to keep pace. As a result, selling off pieces who weren’t going to be around long term makes sense. Then look at Niederreiter’s case specifically and this is great asset management from Nashville.

In a span of eight months, the Predators essentially took $4 million in cap space, got two-thirds of a season with Niederreiter, then flipped the forward at no salary retained for a second-round pick.

While the plan was for Niederreiter to assist right now, Nashville did really well with this move. He’s already 30 years old and wasn’t realistically going to be part of a long-term solution. The organization didn’t fall victim to overrating their own group and keeping assets too long. The Predators got their pick and now have the cap space to go after someone else this offseason.

There’s also something very interesting about this trade and how it relates to the Western Conference playoff race. As of now, the Jets sit eighth in points percentage and are arguably the most likely team to fall out of a playoff spot. On the other hand, the non-playoff team who has the best chance at sneaking in: the Nashville Predators.

Nashville isn’t far off from the postseason, so getting hot at the right moment could mean there’s the possibility to find a way in. It would be a pretty wild feat for the Predators to get to the playoffs considering what they gave up this deadline. The Predators displacing the Jets for a playoff spot in the West after selling to them would be something you don’t see every day.

Regardless, the Predators made the right play here and got a solid return.

Grade: B+

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets made a decision to buy this deadline, giving up some future assets to try and compete. On one hand, the Western Conference is wide open right now. If the Jets can build some momentum, they’ve certainly got a shot at making a deep run. There’s no clear frontrunner right now, so why not load up?

This season, Nino Niederreiter scored 18 goals and 28 points in 56 games with the Predators. A power forward, Niederreiter is a force in battles and can score at a great rate. He’s typically able to put up an 82-game pace of 25 to 30 goals per year. Despite not having a ton of speed, he’s also a hard worker and is very solid defensively.

Another factor is that Niederreiter isn’t a rental. The Jets have him for a potential playoff run this year, but he’ll still be back next season. It leaves the possibility open that the forward could be around for two playoff stints. On the other hand, if the Jets aren’t competitive next season, they could likely recoup the asset they gave up in a deadline deal a year from now. The extra term on the deal is a big positive for Winnipeg.

At the same time, the Jets have slipped a little over the past month. They’re not in the strong position within the Central Division they were before and could face a tougher playoff matchup than anticipated.

The team also faces some questions in terms of direction. They missed the playoffs last season and have quite a few key players due for new contracts. Pierre-Luc Dubois is a restricted free agent this summer and may not want to stick around. Then looking ahead to next year, Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck and Blake Wheeler will be unrestricted free agents in 2024. The only players signed past 2025 are Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry.

The Jets are in a strange position where they still have the pieces to compete, but may not necessarily be contenders. As a result, giving up future assets doesn’t come without risk.

Grade: B

The Predators are trying to build for the future on the fly. While they still have a shot to get into playoffs, it’s clear the organization realizes their situation and is taking a proactive approach. Dealing Nino Niederreiter made sense and they got a good return.

For the Jets, adding Niederreiter immediately makes them a better team. They can still do some damage in the postseason, especially given how open the West is.