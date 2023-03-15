On the second day of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys made a major move, but it didn’t come through the signing of a player. Instead, it came through trade with the team acquiring Stephon Gilmore.

After missing out on Jalen Ramsey, the Cowboys still found themselves on the search for a cornerback. By sending a fifth-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys landed two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Since being drafted with the 10th overall selection in the 2012 NFL draft, Gilmore has put together a strong NFL career. He has found success with all four teams that he has taken the field with, and now plans to do the same with the Cowboys.

With the swap, the Colts, a team firmly in the middle of a rebuild, now add a draft pick in a 2023 class full of talent.

Now that all details of the trade are known, let’s break down trade grades for both teams.

Colts receive fifth-round compensatory pick: C-

Stephon Gilmore has developed into one of the game’s most talented cornerbacks in the NFL. During his time with the Colts, he was the driving force of the secondary. With his departure, the team now has a lack of depth at the position.

Kenny Moore II has played well throughout his NFL career and heading into 2023, he will likely be the Colts CB1. Alongside him, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft, could see himself elevated to CB2. Rodgers has played well at times, but will now likely see the biggest role of his NFL career. If both cornerbacks struggle, this secondary could be set for disaster.

The compensation that the Colts received also feels somewhat lackluster. Gilmore has proven himself to be an elite talent in the NFL, even at 32 years old. Trading away a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and former defensive player of the year cornerback should see a larger return than a fifth-round pick. While the market likely changed following the Los Angeles Rams decision to trade away Jalen Ramsey for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, it is hard to believe that the market was not bigger for a player of Gilmore’s caliber.

With the trade, the Colts did add their 10th draft pick of the 2023 NFL draft. For a team that is looking to rebuild its roster, this sort of move could allow them to add much-needed playmakers to the roster through the draft.

Cowboys receive Cornerback Stephon Gilmore: A

The Cowboys walk away from the trade as clear winners. Just days after they fail to trade for Ramsey, they are able to add another proven cornerback to the secondary. This also came on a day that saw their division rival Philadelphia Eagles bring back star cornerback James Bradberry Jr. With many of the top targets departing free agency, they were still able to make a splash.

When healthy, Gilmore has been an elite force in every secondary that he has played in. Over 148 games. he has recorded 493 total tackles, 427 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, 127 defended passes, and 29 interceptions.

Gilmore will now join a Cowboys secondary that is already full of talented playmakers. This includes an elite talent in one-time All-Pro, and two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs, and safety Jayron Kearse.

Along with this trade, the Cowboys also brought back safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year deal. This unit is now full of potential. If all goes to plan, they will be one of the best groups in the NFL. Stephon Gilmore could very well be the player that takes them over the top.