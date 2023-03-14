After missing out on the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes, the Dallas Cowboys found another Pro-Bowl cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs on Tuesday afternoon in Stephon Gilmore.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys had acquired Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later added that the Cowboys nabbed Gilmore for a fifth round compensatory pick in the upcoming draft.

The 32-year old Gilmore made 16 starts for the Colts last season and recorded two picks. He now joins Diggs in the Cowboys secondary and provides a much-needed veteran presence to Dallas’ inexperienced group of cornerbacks that backed up Diggs and Anthony Brown last year.

The Cowboys’ trade for Gilmore came days after news of Ramsey’s trade to the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey was a player that the Cowboys were rumored to be targeting to add depth and star power to their secondary. Now Dallas adds Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore’s addition creates the possibility for the Cowboys to do some shuffling with the rest of the secondary. With Gilmore joining Diggs on the outside, the Cowboys can now move DaRon Bland back to the nickel and Israel Mukuamu back to safety if they choose. Nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis could now become a possible cap casualty for the Cowboys as well. Dallas can save nearly $5 million in cap space by cutting the veteran corner after June first.

The Stephon Gilmore trade also lessens the necessity for the Cowboys to target a cornerback in the first few rounds of this year’s draft. With the second starter accounted for, the Cowboys can use their top picks to address other needs and focus on building secondary depth in the later rounds instead of trying to find a starter early on.