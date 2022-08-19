Graham McTavish is a Scottish actor and author. He is best known for his work as Dwalin in The Hobbit film trilogy, Vlad Dracula Țepeș in the Netflix animated series Castlevania, Loki in multiple Marvel animated projects, William Munny in the AMC series Preacher, and William Buccleigh and Dougal MacKenzie in the series Outlander. Aside from that, he is also a well-known voice actor in various video games such as Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Dante’s Inferno, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and multiple Call of Duty games in the series. He is also an author of a New York Times Best Seller book. In this article, however, we will be talking about Graham McTavish’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $2 – $5 million Age 61 Salary $500,000 Annual Salary Sponsors N/A Profession Actor

Graham McTavish’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $2 – $5 million

Graham McTavish’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $2 million to $5 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Famous People Today , Taddlr , and Digital Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the life of the Scottish actor and how he got started in the industry.

Graham McTavish was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on January 4, 1961, to parents Alec and Ellen McTavish. The McTavish family left Glasgow when Graham was still a child. So, growing up, he lived in places like Canada, the United States, and England before they settled in New Zealand.

When he was in school, he and his friend wrote and performed comedy sketches. This caught the eye of his drama teacher and subsequently asked him to step in to cover a role in Sheridan’s The Rivals when the principal actor became ill.

Graham McTavish went on to attend the Queen Mary University of London and earned a degree in English Literature. During this time, he was allowed to perform in three Shakespeare plays a year while studying. This led to him earning an Equity card, a proof of membership in the Actors’ Equity Association of the United States, or Equity in the United Kingdom after he performed in a play by Samuel Beckett.

Early in his career, he did theatre work with the repertory theatres of London’s West End and at the Dundee Rep. In 1986, he had his first professional role when he appeared in episode two of Walt Disney’s mini-series Return to Treasure Island.

He also had roles in projects such as Freedom Fighter (1988), Highlander (1992), Judgment Day (1996), and Merlin (1998). Between 1998 and 1999, he appeared in multiple TV series such as Taggart, Casualty, Red Dwarf, and Heartbeat.

Since 2000, Graham McTavish booked numerous roles in multiple series produced by different British television networks. He appeared in projects such as The Stretch, Doctors, Rose & Maloney, Dinotopia, Rosemary & Thyme, The Last King, and Murphy’s Law. All of this, obviously, helped to add to Graham McTavish’s net worth in 2022

He then had projects for US-based networks such as ABC’s mini-series Empire and HBO’s Golden Globe-nominated series Rome. McTavish also appeared in CBS’s FBI drama Numb3rs and NCIS. He also booked a role in the fourth season of Fox’s popular drama Prison Break.

In 2010, he landed the role of Russian foreign minister Mikhail Novakovich in Fox’s hit series 24. He had a seven-episode stint in the series. In September 2013, he was cast as Dougal MacKenzie, war chief of the MacKenzie clan, in the time travel drama series Outlander. It was an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name and it premiered to positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Graham McTavish then appeared as William Munny, the Saint of Killers, in AMC’s comic book adaptation of the series Preacher. He then had a role in another comic book series titled Lucifer, produced by Netflix, where he portrayed Father Kinley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham (@grahammctavish)

In 2020, he made a surprise guest appearance as William Buccleigh MacKenzie, son of Dougal MacKenzie, in Outlander. Later that year, it was announced that he and Sam Heughan has an eight-episode travel documentary project titled Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham (@grahammctavish)

Graham McTavish’s latest TV project is a big one as he is portraying the role of Ser Harrold Westerling in the upcoming HBO series House of the Dragon , the prequel to the award-winning hit series Game of Thrones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham (@grahammctavish)

As for his work in movies, Graham McTavish worked in his first professional film role in 1988 alongside Denzel Washington in the social drama movie For Queen and Country. He then had roles in projects like Ali G Indahouse (2002), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life (2003), King Arthur (2004), Rambo (2008), Secretariat (2010), and The Hobbit Trilogy (2012 to 2014).

In 2015, he portrayed the role of Tommy Holiday, Ricky Conlan’s trainer, in the spin-off to the Rocky franchise and sequel to Rocky Balboa (2006), Creed. Graham McTavish became the only actor to perform alongside Sylvester Stallone in his roles as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.

Aside from his work in movies and television, Graham McTavish is also known for his incredible performances as a voice actor in a bunch of animated series, films, and video games.

Graham McTavish’s first voice work was in the recurring role of Sebastian Show in the animated Marvel Comics series Wolverine and the X-Men. He continued to work with Marvel when he voiced the character of Loki in the animated feature Hulk Versus and Disney XD’s animated series The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

He also portrayed the role of Dante in Dante’s Inferno: An Animated Epic, alongside Mark Hamill. He reprised the role of Dante in the direct-to-video feature which was a companion piece to EA’s video game Dante’s Inferno.

McTavish had voice work in projects like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Ducktales. Currently, he stars as Dracula in Netflix’s animated series Castlevania, an adaptation of Konami’s Gothic horror video game series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham (@grahammctavish)

As for his voice work in video games, he is known by gamers for his roles in games such as Killzone: Liberation, — his first professional voice work in video games — Dragon Age Origins, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the Uncharted Series, Transformers: War for Cybertron, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Most recently, Graham McTavish and Outlander co-actor Sam Heughan published a book titled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, which was inspired by their travel documentary Men in Kilts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham (@grahammctavish)

Graham McTavish has certainly established himself as one of the greater actors in this generation, especially with the number of projects under his name.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Graham McTavish’s net worth in 2022?