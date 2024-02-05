He can pack quite a punch.

Ghandagoza is one of the playable characters that players can unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Don't let his slow attacks fool you, they can pack quite a punch (pun intended). If you are interested in using her, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Ghandagoza, from her skills to her weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Ghandagoza Guide

A warrior who only trusts in the power of his fist. He excels at close range, where he can strike with his Raigng Fist to utterly crush his unlucky foes.

Ghandagoza, unlike most of the enemies in this game, relies on his fists and his fists alone to take down enemies. Don't expect him to dish out fast punches and combos like Lancelot or Charlotta, however. After all, Ghandagoza's slow punches can deal a ton of damage to his target. This is reflected well in his gameplay, as players should not spam his Normal Attack. Instead, players should time their Normal Attack presses perfectly. This empowers the next attack and, should players carry out a perfect string of empowered attacks, can do a strong combo finisher. This charges up his Eternal Rage, which will in turn empower his Raging Fist.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Ghandagoza Build

Based on Ghandagoza's Skills, there are two ways to build him which are both very effective in fights. You can either go for a general DPS build or go for an Enmity build.

DPS Ghandagoza Build

Weapon: Golden Fists of Ura, Crimson Finger, or Arkab

Skills: Arhat Skybreaker, Iron Shoulder, Branding Palm, True Avidya

Sigils: Overdrive Assassin, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack Power, Stamina, Exploiter, Combo Booster, Combo Finisher, other Flex Sigils

This build revolves around Ghandagoza dealing a consistent amount of damage using both his normal attacks and his skills. Arhat Skybreaker and Iron Shoulder are both pure damage Skills, which will help deal a lot of damage to the enemy. Branding Palm is good for when the player can't dodge an attack. This also helps in charging up the player's Eternal Rage. Finally, True Avidya increases the player's attack, as well as their allies.

Players can also use Eternal Rage instead of Branding Palm, or Infernal Stomp in exchange of the other damaging Skills.

Enmity Ghandagoza Build

Weapon: Golden Fists of Ura, Crimson Finger, or Arkab

Skills: Infernal Stomp, Eternal Rage, Lion Stance, Dhyana

Sigils: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Damage Cap, Enmity, Garrison, Life on the Line, Quick Charge, Tyranny, Lucky Charge

This Enmity Ghandagoza build is good thanks to his ability to apply Jammed on himself. Players can enter Lion Stance and take advantage of the increased Hostility and the Stout Heart to maximize the Enmity ATK Bonus. Infernal Stomp helps Slow enemies down, which lets Ghandagoza easily attack his enemies. Eternal Rage helps him deal a burst of damage, and Dhyana will help keep him alive if his HP gets a little too low.

Players can use True Avidya instead of Eternal Rage if they want to maximize the ATK buffs. This may remove some of Ghandagoza's burst capabilities, but the ATK buff is good for the overall DMG increase.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Ghandagoza in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.