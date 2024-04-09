Grayson Allen's net worth in 2024 is $2 million. Allen is a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He currently leads the league in 3-point percentage, during the ongoing 2023-24 NBA season. Let's take a closer look at Grayson Allen's net worth in 2024.
What is Grayson Allen's net worth in 2024?: $2 million (estimate)
Grayson Allen's net worth in 2024 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Grayson Allen was born on Oct. 8, 1995, in Jacksonville, Fla. He attended Providence School where Allen kickstarted his basketball career and led Providence to a 35-1 record and the Florida 3A state championship.
As a senior, Allen averaged 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per outing, according to sources. For his efforts, he was named a McDonald's All-American.
Coming out of high school, Allen was considered to be a five-star recruit by ESPN. As a five-star prospect, Allen received offers from various college basketball programs.
These included Wichita State, Virginia Tech, Texas, South Florida, Purdue, Notre Dame, NC State, Miami, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Cincinnati and Duke. The 6-foot-4 guard eventually opted to commit to Duke University.
Allen played four seasons with the Blue Devils. For Duke, he put up 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers.
Some of his college highlights saw Allen help Duke win the NCAA championship during his freshman year. Furthermore, he was also named to the Third Team All-ACC in his senior year.
Grayson Allen is drafted by the Jazz
After playing for four years for the Blue Devils, Allen opted to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Utah Jazz selected Allen in the first round with the 21st overall pick. Shortly after, Allen signed a four-year rookie deal worth $7.05 million, according to Spotrac.
In his rookie season, Allen only played in 38 games, mostly coming off the bench. In limited action, Allen averaged 5.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per outing. But during the season finale, Allen exploded for a career-high 40 points, spiked by five 3-pointers to go along with seven rebounds in a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
During Allen's NBA rookie season, he also split his time with the team's NBA G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars where Allen was given the room to hone his skills and confidence. With the Stars, Allen averaged 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.
Grayson Allen is traded to the Grizzlies
Despite a promising stint with the Jazz, the team shipped Allen to the Memphis Grizzlies after his rookie season via a trade that featured Mike Conley. In his first season with the Grizzlies, Allen averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per outing. But a season later, Allen improved his scoring to 10.6 points per game, while making 40 percent from deep.
Grayson Allen is traded to the Bucks
After two solid seasons with the Grizzlies, Allen found himself on the move once again. Memphis traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in return for Sam Merrill and a pair of second-round picks.
A few months later, the 6-foot-4 guard signed a two-year contract extension with the team worth $20 million according to a report by NBC Sports. In two seasons with the Bucks, Allen put up 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Grayson Allen is traded to the Suns
Joining us in the desert 🏜️
Welcome, Grayson! pic.twitter.com/wWGL75u7Sn
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 28, 2023
While Allen had a pair of solid seasons with the Bucks, he found himself on the trading block. This time around, Allen was part of a blockbuster three-team trade that was headlined by All-Stars Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday along with DeAndre Ayton, Jusuf Nurkic, and others.
In a Suns uniform, Allen is having the best NBA season of his career. During the ongoing 2023-24 season, he is averaging a career-best 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Moreover, he's also shooting a career-high 46.7 percent clip from downtown. His 3-point percentage currently leads the NBA.
Grayson Allen's endorsement deals
Allen is establishing himself in the NBA as a certified deadeye shooter. As a result, it isn't surprising that several brands have decided to partner up with him for his popularity. According to sources, Allen has deals with brands such as PetCo and Athletic Greens.
While Allen is known more for being a professional basketball player, the 6-4 knockdown shooter also appeared in a music video once. According to IMDB, the Suns guard made an appearance in Brent Rivera's Little Kids Nowadays music video.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Grayson Allen's net worth in 2024?