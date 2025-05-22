Napheesa Collier is on a mission, and the rest of the league is starting to take notice. On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Lynx star delivered her third straight 20-point performance, leading her team to a gritty 85-81 win over the Dallas Wings.

The victory not only pushed the Lynx to a perfect 3-0 start but also spoiled the highly anticipated homecoming of Minnesota native Paige Bueckers.

Collier was locked in from the opening tip. The 6-foot-1 forward finished with 28 points on an efficient 61.5 percent shooting clip, along with eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She capped off the night with four clutch free throws in the final minute, shutting the door on a late Dallas rally.

Napheesa Collier records her 3rd straight 20+ PT game to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 3-0 start to the season 🙌 28 PTS

8 REB

2 AST

2 STL

61.5 FG%#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/yVlY3FZwGP — WNBA (@WNBA) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Drafted sixth overall in 2019 out of UConn, Collier has grown into the heart of the Lynx franchise. Known for her versatility and leadership, she has taken her game to another level this season. Through three games, the veteran forward is averaging 28.3 points, 6 rebounds, and over 57 percent shooting from the field.

Her poise in late-game moments continues to be a major difference-maker for Minnesota.

The Lynx looked sharp early, but the Wings did not go quietly. Dallas jumped out to an early lead, with Bueckers setting the pace in front of her hometown crowd at the Target Center. The rookie guard recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, showing flashes of brilliance. Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points, knocking down five threes to keep the Wings within striking distance.

Despite committing 19 turnovers, the Lynx found ways to win with balance and grit. Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith, and Natisha Hiedeman chipped in offensively, while the team’s defense tightened late in the game. Minnesota forced 14 Dallas turnovers and held firm during crucial stretches.

Bueckers may have owned the headlines heading into the night, but it was Collier who walked away with the win and another statement performance. Her consistency, efficiency, and leadership have set the tone for a Lynx squad that looks more dangerous with each passing game.

Minnesota, who reached the WNBA Finals last season but lost in a controversial Game 5 to the New York Liberty, are looking to build on their success. With three wins in the books and their star forward rolling, the squad now shifts its focus to the next test against the Connecticut Sun.