Tyrese Haliburton sank a long step-back two at the buzzer to force overtime, capping the Indiana Pacers’ shocking 17-point comeback in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

With just seven seconds remaining and the Knicks clinging to a two-point lead, Haliburton sprinted up the court, attacked the lane, then pulled back behind the arc after being cut off. He rose over the defense and drilled the shot as time expired, stunning the Madison Square Garden crowd and keeping Indiana alive.

Haliburton’s desperation shot kissed the back of the rim, bounced high above the backboard, and then dropped in as if guided by fate. As the Garden crowd stood in disbelief, Haliburton turned to the Knicks bench and made a choking gesture. He then pointed directly at TNT analyst Reggie Miller—whose infamous choke taunt and heroics in the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals still haunt New York—reigniting a rivalry that has never truly faded.

Somehow, some way, the Pacers keep finding ways to defy logic. Indiana pulled off another improbable finish on Wednesday, rallying past the Knicks in overtime for a 138-135 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, Tyrese Haliburton praised Jalen Brunson, acknowledging both their friendship and competitive fire. “He’s a great player. I love competing against him. I know you’re not supposed to say it, but like, we’re friends. I just love competing against that guy.” Haliburton added. “And I think the storied rivalry between the Pacers and Knicks is really cool, but I think where we are right now, we’re writing our own stories right now.”

Haliburton and the Pacers get first blood

Haliburton led the Pacers with 31 points, but he wasn’t the only one who delivered in the clutch. Aaron Nesmith’s late-game shooting spree turned the tide, as he knocked down eight of nine attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points. His fourth-quarter barrage helped Indiana erase a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation, setting the stage for the overtime comeback.

NBA teams were 0-970 in the last 27 postseasons when trailing by 14 or more points with under 2:50 to play in regulation. After the Pacers' stunning Game 1 comeback against the Knicks, that record is now 1-970.

Had the Pacers fallen short in overtime, Tyrese Haliburton’s celebration might have aged poorly. But given the way Indiana forced the extra period, his reaction felt justified. Just reaching overtime was a near-miracle in itself.

Superstar duels bring in big crowds and move the needle. This battle isn't just Knicks vs. Pacers — it's Brunson vs. Haliburton, and it's turning into the kind of fierce, head-to-head rivalry that’s become a rarity in today’s NBA.

After Haliburton sent Brunson home in Game 7 of last year’s second-round showdown — and the pair shared a tense moment in a WWE ring shortly afterward — the NBA has a fresh point guard rivalry on its hands. Their styles and personalities couldn’t be further apart.