Take part in one of the deadliest conflicts in history. Here are the details for The Great War: Western Front, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

The Great War: Western Front Release Date: March 30, 2023

The Great War: Western Front comes out on March 30, 2023. It is available solely on PC.

Great War Western Front Gameplay

Similar to Total War: Warhammer III, players switch between two gameplay styles while playing. As Theatre Commander, players will play a turn-based strategy, moving forces across the battlefield. As the Field Commander, the player must instead control their troops in real-time strategy form.

While playing as the Theatre Commander, players can research different technologies to help in the war effort. This includes tanks, better tanks, and even poison gas. While in this mode, the player must choose where to deploy their troops, moving them all across the western front. Will you go all out to try and capture a strategic point in one quick move? Or will you slowly inch your way forward, as they did back then?

While you’re the Field Commander, you must use your skills to drive the enemy out. While in this mode, you must directly control your units, either by sending them over the top to cross No Man’s Land or by building trenches to defend against the enemy.

What’s even more amazing is that whatever destruction you cause in the land remains. Trenches, craters, or fortifications remain, even after you leave that battlefield. If ever you find yourself returning to that location in the future, you will be sure to find them again. Whether you will be using them again, or trying to take them back from the enemy, however, depends on you.

Great War Western Front Story

Play as either the Allied Nations or the Central Powers as they fight in the War to End All Wars. Take back land one inch at a time, and drive the enemy out of your country. Your actions change the course of the game’s history, showing you an alternate timeline of what could have been.

