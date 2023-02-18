Throughout history, we’ve seen several father-son duos in different sports leagues. As a result, that isn’t strange to the NFL. Given that football can be in the genes, it’s no surprise that some football players follow in their parent’s footsteps to carve their own path in the NFL. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 greatest NFL father-son duos.

10. Bob Griese: Brian Griese

Bob Griese is a Hall of Fame quarterback who completed 1,926 passes out of 3,429 for 25,092 yards. He also tallied 192 touchdowns. In his 14-year career, Griese won two Super Bowl championships with the Miami Dolphins. He also had six Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections. His son, Brian, also gave a good account of himself. Brian is also a Super Bowl champion and made a Pro Bowl appearance. Furthermore, the younger Griese led the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage on different occasions.

9. Don Hasselbeck: Tim and Matt Hasselbeck

The Hasselbecks are another popular football family. Don Hasselbeck started it all, having won Super Bowl XVII with the Los Angeles Raiders. His sons Tim and Matt Hasselbeck also made their way into the NFL. Matt garnered three Pro Bowl appearances during his career. On the other hand, Tim suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

8. Craig Kupp: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today. With Kupp at the helm, the Rams captured the victory at Super Bowl LVI with the wide receiver named as the Super Bowl MVP. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year probably got some of his talents from his father, Craig. Craig Kupp also played in the NFL with the Phoenix Cardinals, now called Arizona Cardinals. Another one of the impressive NFL father-son duos.

7. Ronnie Lott: Ryan Nece

Ronnie Lott carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career. He won four Super Bowl championships, eight All-Pro selections, and 10 Pro Bowl appearances. In order to step out of his father’s shadow, his son Ryan Nece didn’t use the last name “Lott”. Nevertheless, Nece is also a Super Bowl champion after winning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl XXXVII.

6. Ed McCaffrey: Christian and Max McCaffrey

Ed McCaffrey was a serviceable wide receiver that played for 13 years in the NFL. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, an All-Pro selection, and made a Pro Bowl appearance. His son Max was also a wide receiver who had stints with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the other hand, Ed’s other son Christian is a running back who has garnered two All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl appearances.

5. Howie Long: Chris and Kyle Long

Although Howie Long carved out an acting career, he was also a Super Bowl champion and a former Defensive Player of the Year during his days with the Raiders. Nevertheless, his sons have also carved out a solid career in the NFL. Chis Long would go on to become a back-to-back Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and the Eagles. His younger brother, Kyle, garnered three Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro selection. One of the better NFL father-son duos.

4. Kellen Winslow: Kellen Winslow II

Kellen Winslow is a Hall of Famer who spent his entire NFL career with the San Diego Chargers. Winslow tallied a total of 541 receptions for 6,741 yards and 45 touchdowns. He collected four All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl appearances, and led the NFL in receptions twice. With a stellar NFL career, it’s no surprise that his son followed suit. Like his father, Kellen II was also a tight end. Furthermore, he also made a Pro Bowl appearance in the NFL.

3. Jackie Slater: Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater is an important piece for the New England Patriots. In fact, the wide receiver helped the team win three Super Bowl championships. He’s had 10 Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro selections. While Matthew established himself with the Patriots, his father Jackie Slater used to star for the Rams. The elder Slater spent 20 seasons with the franchise and earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl before getting inducted into the Football Hall of Fame.

2. John Bosa: Joey and Nick Bosa

Joey and Nick Bosa were drafted highly in their respective NFL draft classes. But more importantly, they’ve been as great as advertised. For the Chargers, Joey has garnered NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and appeared in the Pro Bowl four times. His younger brother Nick has been an effective defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers. Like his brother, Nick also earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. In addition to this, the younger Bosa also garnered three Pro Bowl appearances, an All-Pro selection, and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. The current NFL brothers were probably guided by their father John Bosa. The Bosa patriarch used to play for the Miami Dolphins and was named to the All-Rookie team.

1. Archie Manning: Eli and Peyton Manning

The Mannings are a prominent family in the world of the NFL father-son duos. In fact, they’re arguably the most accomplished football family. Peyton Manning carved out a solid career with several MVPs and a pair of Super Bowl championships that saw the legendary quarterback enter into the Football Hall of Fame. His younger brother, Eli, led the New York Giants to win two Super Bowl titles. Their father, Archie Manning, also made the Football Hall of Fame. In total, the family tallied a combined 20 Pro Bowl appearances, five NFL MVPs, four Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVPs, and 10 All-Pro selections.