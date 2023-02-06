All-Star games in the major sports leagues aren’t what they used to be, with the contests becoming based more on gimmicks than anything else. The NFL’s Pro Bowl is no different, and they can use all of the entertainment value they can get. There’s probably not a better place to go than Eli Manning and his brother, Peyton.

The brothers were opposing coaches during Sunday’s Pro Bowl, with Eli coaching the NFC side, and Peyton coaching the AFC. The NFC won the flag-football game, 35-33

After the game, Eli Manning had some words for his older brother, basking in the glow of his coaching victory. The footage comes via the NFL on ESPN’s Twitter page.

"I'm so much better at coaching than Peyton, it's unbelievable." 😂 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9emqHZWN6l — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2023

When Eli and Peyton sit at the Manning dinner table, being the winning coach for a flag-football Pro Bowl probably won’t be high on the trash-talking list, but given the way the brothers love to poke fun at each other, there’s probably a good chance that will get mentioned. It probably wouldn’t be a surprise if Peyton threw a roll at Eli upon the mention.

As the Pro Bowl continues to see tinkering after each year, it will be interesting to see if the Mannings continue to coach the opposing sides going forward. One thing we know we’re getting with Eli and Peyton is fun and a lot of laughs, and with the game product not seen in high-regard amongst the public, the comedy outside of the actual game is paramount.

For this season, Eli holds the title as the Mannings’ greatest coach. It remains to be seen if Peyton gets a chance at redemption.