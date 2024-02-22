Greta Gerwig is thankful for the Oscar nominations Barbie did receive and isn't worried about her Best Director snub.

Barbie was the biggest film of 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion at the box office. The film also received eight Oscar nominations. However, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were both left out of their respective categories, Best Director and Best Actress.

The director has finally broken her silence on the snubs. Everyone has had an opinion on Gerwig and Robbie's snubs, but the director's is what matters most.

Speaking to Time for their Woman of the Year profile, Gerwig didn't seem upset over her Oscar snub. If anything, she just wanted it for Robbie.

“Of course I wanted it for Margot,” she told Time. “But I'm just happy we all get to be there together.”

Additionally, she's grateful for the nominations her films did get. After all, eight is nothing to scoff at.

“A friend's mom said to me, ‘I can't believe you didn't get nominated,'” Gerwig said with a laugh. “I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.' She was like, ‘Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, ‘I know!'”

It should be noted that for Gerwig's other two solo directing credits, Lady Bird and Little Women, she received Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay nominations.

Greta Gerwig began as an actress. She starred in films like No Strings Attached, Frances Ha, Mistress America, Isle of Dogs, and White Noise. Gerwig made her solo directorial debut with Lady Bird in 2017 and subsequently directed an adaptation of Little Women in 2019.

The biggest film of 2023

Barbie follows the self-discovery journey of its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie). She is joined by Ken (Ryan Gosling) on her quest. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Kate McKinnon also star in the film alongside America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Will Ferrell.

The film was a huge hit. Barbie made over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.