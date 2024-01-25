The View host indicated "Not everybody gets a prize."

Many are upset about the recent Barbie snubs, but Whoopi Goldberg isn't. She indicates that not everyone will be nominated.

Goldberg, an Oscar-winner who has hosted the Academy Awards, says there are no snubs on The View, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Whoopi Goldberg opens up about her thoughts on Barbie nominations

This stems from Barbie director Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for Best Director and Margot Robbie not getting a Best Actress nomination.

Whoopi Goldberg Says Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Weren’t Snubbed by Oscars for 'Barbie': "Not Everybody Gets a Prize" https://t.co/9GeDHZjsuj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 25, 2024

A discussion on The View about the Oscars ensued during the broadcast. After some back and forth between cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines, Goldberg added her two cents about how “everybody doesn't win.”

The Ghost actress said, “It's not the elites. It's the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody.”

Goldberg added, “You don't get everything you want to get.”

She then put more context into her perspective.

“There are no snubs,” Whoopi added. “That's what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

Not having the director and star of Barbie has had several people in the industry speak out.

Ryan Gosling issued a statement about the thanks for being nominated for his role as Ken but was displeased that others didn't get the nominations for their respective parts.

America Ferrera also said she was “sad and disappointed” by Gerwig and Robbie being left out. Ferrara scored a nomination for best supporting role.

Whoopi Goldberg is entitled to her opinions, and with her experience with the Oscars, she probably knows what she's talking about, though many disagree.