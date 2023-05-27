The Memphis Grizzlies claimed the second-seed in the Western Conference for back-to-back seasons, but it was another year of disappointment in the NBA Playoffs. They were eliminated by the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in six games, with their last meeting ending in blowout fashion.

Unfortunately for Memphis, the offseason has not even begun and it is evident that it will be a tumultuous one for them. The organization has reportedly informed Dillon Brooks that he is not returning under any circumstance, while Ja Morant is likely to get suspended for a substantial amount of games because of his involvement in another off-court issue

If Morant is sidelined for at least more than 10 games, they will need a ball handler to supplement Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane. Furthermore, the role of Brooks is a vital one as well because Memphis will need incredible wing defenders to flourish at that end of the floor.

Utilizing the No. 25 pick to fill-in some of their needs is not advisable because the rookie is unlikely to provide instant help to the rotation. With that said, the team might be better off trading it.

With that said, here are a few NBA-caliber guys whom the Grizzlies can acquire for the late first-round selection:

2. Jae’Sean Tate

Adding a different look to their roster would be terrific for the Grizzlies as well. Jae’Sean Tate has a far different repertoire from Seth Curry, but he can still have a major role in Memphis. The role of Kyle Anderson or De’Anthony Melton a couple of years ago was never replaced by a reliable guy, as Jenkins would experiment with forwards like David Roddy or John Konchar.

Tate is a more experienced veteran compared to those two guys, and he exemplifies the relentlessness you would want from a player with a winning mentality. He does not seem to fit the timeline and approach of the Houston Rockets, so Tate is a better fit in a squad that is contention to win right away. His role will be solidified in Memphis, and it will result to more victories compared to his stint in Houston.

Another undersized point guard who has been underutilized in his NBA career is Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard. Even if he is extremely talented, Pritchard is in a team that is stacked at his position, so it is difficult for him to receive consistent minutes. The Grizzlies must be interested in acquiring Pritchard to have him as the second-unit ball handler behind Tyus Jones.

NBA organizations know what Pritchard is capable of doing, but he will still need the ample opportunities to prove that he deserves the bag in his next NBA contract. Since he is a late first-round pick as well, the Grizzlies might be able to create the package and convince the Celtics to pull the trigger.