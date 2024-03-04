The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Grizzlies are 20-41 this season, and they are on a five-game losing streak. One of those losses came against the Nets. In that game, the Grizzlies put up just 86 points. Lamar Stevens put up 17 points off the bench to lead the team in scoring in the loss. Jaren Jackson Jr had just 15 points, as well. The Grizzlies shot under 40.0 percent from the field as a team in the game, and they made only seven shots from beyond the arc. Memphis is still dealing with a plethora of injuries, so their losing streak is no surprise.
The Nets have won three of their last four games, including back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets have moved to 24-36 on the season, but they are not out of the Play-In Tournament hunt by any means. In their win over the Grizzlies earlier this season, the Nets were led by Dennis Schroder and his 18 points. All five starters scored in double-digits in the win while Cameron Johnson had 12 off the bench. The Nets were able to shoot 48.9 percent from the field, and make 15 threes in their win, as well. Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas did not play on Saturday, so they will remain questionable for Monday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nets Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +275
Brooklyn Nets: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -340
Over: 212 (-110)
Under: 212 (-110)
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports South, YES Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies need to be strong defensively. Memphis does not score well, and with all their injuries, the Grizzlies need to win this game on the defensive end of the floor. Brooklyn scores just 112.2 points per game on the season, which is seventh-lowest in the NBA. The Grizzlies have already held the Nets to under that once this season, so doing it again is entirely possible. If Memphis can lock it down on defense, they will have a chance to cover this spread on the road.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies do not score the basketball. That was evident in the first matchup between these two teams. The Nets held them to just 86 points, which makes it nearly impossible to lose. Brooklyn needs to have a repeat performance on the defensive end in order to cover this spread. The Nets do not need to keep the Grizzlies under 90 points again, but under 110 should be good enough.
The Grizzlies are the lowest-scoring team in the NBA, so keeping them under 110, especially with their injuries, should not be a challenge. Memphis averages 106.1 points per game. They have struggled all season, and it seems like that will continue. When Brooklyn allows under 110 points, they have a record of 15-7. As long as Brooklyn keeps the Grizzlies to their season average, they will cover this spread.
Final Grizzlies-Nets Prediction & Pick
The Grizzlies are a hard team to bet on. With all their stars out, and their role players being injured, I do not think they win this game. I am expecting the Nets to roll at home. I will take Brooklyn's spread.
Final Grizzlies-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets -8.5 (-110), Under 212 (-110)