ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this upcoming primetime showdown in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-6) take on the Toronto Raptors (12-5) in their final meeting this season, Toronto leading 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Eastern Conference, most recently taking down the Clippers at home 120-105. They've won four of their last five games, but they're hoping for their first win over the Raptors in a series that could be repeated come time for the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors are second in the East, most recently beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 for their seventh-consecutive victory. They're the hottest team in the NBA right now with 11 wins over their last 12 games following a 1-5 start to the season.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Raptors Odds

Cavs: -2.5 (-115)

Raptors: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 234.5 (-115)

Under: 234.5 (-105)

Cavs vs. Raptors Key Injuries

Cleveland: Jarrett Allen, OUT (finger) / Darius Garland, OUT (left toe) / De'Andre Hunter, OUT (rest) / Sam Merrill, OUT (right hand) / Dean Wade, Questionable (right knee)

Toronto: RJ Barrett, OUT (right knee)

Cavs vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Toronto Raptors are 5-2 at home, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3 on the road.

The Raptors are 2-0 against Cleveland this season, 2-0 ATS, and 2-0 SU as the underdog.

The Raptors are 10-7 ATS overall this season, but 3-4 ATS at home.

The Cavaliers are just 6-12 ATS this season and 3-4 ATS on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in Cleveland's last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto's last 12 games

Cavaliers Last 5: 4-1

4-1 Raptors Last 5: 5-0

Article Continues Below

Cavs vs. Raptors Matchup

The Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-101 during their first meeting (10/31/25) and once again 126-113 during their latest game (11/13/25), covering the spread as underdogs on both occasions. The Raptors are once again slight underdogs this time around and as the much better covering team at home, will be in a great spot to sweep this season series.

The Raptors have been one of the surprises of the league this season, starting 1-5 and winning 11 of their next 12 games leading into this one. Their last time out against Brooklyn, eight of the 10 players that saw the floor scored double-digit totals with no single player scoring more than 20 points. They lack a superstar, but they seem incredibly content and winnings games behind a team effort each time out.

Scottie Barnes led the way with 28 points in their last win over Cleveland, so expect another big game out of him with the favorable matchup against an injured Cavs' lineup. Still, Donovan Mitchell was absent for one of these meetings and will be a huge difference maker for Cleveland's scoring this time around. His 30.8 PPG is fifth-best in the NBA and if Evan Mobley is able to add 20 points and a solid defensive effort, the Cavaliers could look to avoid the sweep here.

The biggest focus for the Cavs will be dominating the glass and forcing a 50%-shooting Raptors team to take bad shots. Much of their success over the last few seasons has come thanks to their defense and ability to disrupt the passing lanes, so expect the Cavaliers' to put forward a gritty defensive performance if they want the win here.

Cavs vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Toronto Raptors are playing some of the best team basketball in the NBA at the moment with their ability to spread the ball around selflessly and find the best shot available. This, in turn, makes them extremely efficient on the offensive end of the floor and they're taking advantage of undisciplined defenses. They're 9-1 over their last 10 and have a great shot here as the underdogs.

Still, the Cavaliers have seen this Toronto team twice, neither game with both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley sharing the floor. Their pick-and-roll game in crucial to the Cavs' success and they'll need an even bigger defensive performance out of Mobley with Jarrett Allen injured.

At the moment, I think the Cavaliers' are just a bit too banged up to have a chance at avoiding the sweep here. The absence of De'Andre Hunter as their defensive presence on the wings is also costly as the Raptors use a ton of movement along the wings and baseline to open players up. Given the solid value on their betting line and their success against Cleveland this season, we'll roll with the Raptors to cover the spread and potentially win this game at home outright.

Final Cavs-Raptors Prediction and Pick: Toronto Raptors +2.5 (-105); UNDER 234.5 (-105)