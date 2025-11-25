ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 13 in the NFL begins with Thanksgiving Day festivities as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this classic NFC North rivalry tilt. The Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) will take on the Detroit Lions (7-4) for the second meeting of the season between favorites to win the NFC North. Check our NFL odds for our Packers-Lions prediction and pick.

The Green Bay Packers are second in the NFC North following their Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After dropping back-to-back games, the Packers have now avenged the losses and will look for an important season sweep of the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions are third in the NFC North at the moment, most recently taking down the New York Giants in a 34-27 OT thriller. The Lions have alternated wins and losses over their last seven games for a 4-3 record, but they've had this game circled since their Week 1 loss in Green Bay.

NFL Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Packers vs. Lions Week 13 Thanksgiving Odds

Green Bay Packers: +2.5 (-108)

Detroit Lions: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

Packers vs. Lions Key Injuries

Practice Participation as of Monday, November 24, 2025

Green Bay: DL Karl Brooks (DNP) / S Javon Bulllard (limited) / LD Edgerrin Cooper (limited) / WR Matthew Golden (limited) / RB Josh Jacobs (limited) / CB Keisean Nixon (DNP) / OL Zach Tom (limited) / DL Lukas Van Ness (DNP) / LB Quay Walker (limited) / WR Dontayvion Wicks (limited) / WR Savion Williams (DNP)

Detroit: CB Terrion Arnold (limited) / DB Brian Branch (limited) / OT Taylor Decker (limited) / C Graham Glasgow (DNP) / S Kerby Joseph (DNP) / WR Kalif Raymond (DNP) / OT Penei Sewell (limited) / TE Brock Wright (DNP)

Packers vs. Lions Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Detroit Lions are 4-1 at home this season, the Green Bay Packers are 3-1-1 on the road.

The Lions are 6-5 ATS overall, 3-2 ATS at home. The Packers are 4-7 ATS, 1-4 ATS on the road.

The OVER is 4-1 in Packers' road games this season. The OVER is 3-2 in Lions' home games.

The Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games.

The Lions are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Detroit is 2-1 against Green Bay in their last three meetings, but Green Bay is 2-1 ATS in those games

Keys to Packers vs. Lions Matchup

These two teams have been waiting for another crack at each other ever since the Packers effectively shut the Lions down in Week 1 of the season. Things have changed since then and Detroit has certainly found their footing, but this recent stretch has seen them drop games to the Vikings, Eagles, and Chiefs, so their hoping for their first winning streak since Week 5. The Packers, on the other hand, have two solid wins heading into this one and will have the confidence of the first win behind them.

At this point, the Lions' offense is certainly performing better and the Lions are scoring at a higher rate. Their run game behind Jahmyr Gibbs has reached new heights, but the involvement from David Montgomery hasn't been their as much lately. During this kind of tough matchup against the Packers' defensive front, expect both Gibbs and Montgomery to get a ton of work in between the tackles and especially in the red zone.

This Packers' defense is arguably the best unit in the league after just posting five sacks against the JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. After struggling against the NFC North last season, the Packers have looked like a dominant 2-0 heading into these next two games against Detroit and Chicago. Aside from their shootout against the Cowboys, the Packers have allowed opponents to score more than 20 points on just two other occasions.

The real question here is whether the Packers defense, ranked first in fewest rushing yards allowed, will be able to stifle the production from the Lions' running game. The Packers' front has show great ability to stop the passing game with their constant pressure of the quarterback, so it'll all hinge on whichever team can get their running backs going.

Packers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

With both teams heading into the short week, getting healthy on both sides of the all will be paramount for a matchup with this level of importance. The Packers' defense has been lights-out the last few weeks, but their offense has been seriously suspect with their inconsistency. The Lions have been much better offensively, but their defense has taken a noticeable step backward.

This line seems a bit close for the Lions at home and if Jordan Love is able to play mistake-free football, this could be a situation where the Packers' offense rises to the occasion. Their defense has kept them in games all season and I expect Detroit to have another tough time against this Packers' pass rush. Let's roll with the Packers to cover a close game.

Final Packers-Lions Thanksgiving Prediction and Pick: Green Bay Packers +2.5 (-108); OVER 48.5 (-115)