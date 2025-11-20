ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As the Main Card of UFC Qatar continues, we're back with another betting prediction and pick for this ranked bout in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. No. 9 Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland will take on Texas' No. 14-ranked Alonzo Menifield in a can't-miss scrap inside the rankings. Check our UFC odds series for the Oezdemir-Menifield prediction and pick.

Volkan Oezdemir (20-8) has gone 8-7 inside the UFC since 2017. He's split his last six fights at 3-3 and hoping to bounce back following his most recent loss against Carlos Ulberg. Retaining a top-10 ranking, Oezdemir will look to turn away another worthy challenger. He stands 6-foot-2 with a 75-inch reach.

Alonzo Menifield (17-5-1) has gone 10-5-1 in his UFC stint since 2019. Following back-to-back losses, Menifield rebounding with decision wins over Julius Walker and Oumar sy over his last two. He's riding a great wave of momentum looking to cash in as the underdog here. Menifield stands six feet tall with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Qatar Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Qatar Odds: Volkan Oezdemir-Alonzo Menifield Odds

Volkan Oezdemir: -225

Alonzo Menifield: +185

Over 2.5 rounds: +120

Under 2.5 rounds: -154

Why Volkan Oezdemir Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Carlos Ulberg – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Volkan Oezdemir ran into an extremely tough opponent in Carlos Ulberg his last time out, but his ability to hang in for three rounds and avoid the knockout is a testament to his proven toughness. Oezdemir is a constant knockout threat throughout the fight in his own right, but he's also harder to put away than most fighters, making him a tough challenge for opponents.

Oezdemir will be most dangerous during the opening minutes of this fight as his last two wins have come inside the first round. This is a testament to his one-punch knockout power, but Oezdemir does an even better job at countering and defending initial strikes coming back his way at a 55% rate. If Menifield isn't perfect with his strikes from range, Oezdemir will be waiting for the perfect opening to explode and finish the fight.

Oezdemir also sports an impressive 80% takedown defense, but he's not likely to be grappling against another willing striker like Menifield. This fight will be won on timing and given Oezdemir's history of knocking opponents out with his counter-punching, he's billed as the rightful betting favorite in this fight.

Why Alonzo Menifield Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Oumar Sy – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Alonzo Menifield had one of the best performances of his career with a recent win over Oumar Sy. Menifield was billed as the +500 betting underdog and turned in a masterful performance on the feet and in defending the takedowns. His ability to slip out of range and tire Sy out by making his miss was a savvy move and Menifield could be looking to implement a similar game plan in this fight.

Menifield, much like his opponent, sports one-punch knockout ability, but he hasn't earned a KO/TKO win since 2022. Instead, Menifield has approached his last few fights in a very measured approach, allowing his opponents to make the first mistake before looking to capitalize. With his explosive athletic ability, look for Menifield to be a constant threat throughout this fight.

Opposite of Oezdemir, Menifield lands at a more accurate clip (53%) and absorbs less strikes (3.76) per minute as well. This fight will be about measuring up to his opponent and feinting until he can find the perfect time to open up with a combination. If Menifield can land cleanly with a few punches, he should be able to put Oezdemir on the ropes at some point.

Final Volkan Oezdemir-Alonzo Menifield Prediction & Pick

The UFC Qatar Main Card will feature another fun fight in the Light Heavyweight Division between two fighters who are fully capable of ending this fight with a single punch. As of late, Volkan Oezdemir has been the more prolific finisher in terms of knockouts, but Alonzo Menifield has done a better job of containing his opponents and wearing them down over three rounds.

Oezdemir will be a threat to finish this fight in the first round, but given the total rounds set at 2.5, Menifield stands a very solid chance to make it out for the first round and make this a fight. If that's the case, we have to favor his activity in the later rounds in a dog fight.

Nevertheless, Volkan Oezdemir has been on a relentless streak against similar fighters to Menifield and we could be in for another quick finish in this one. We'll side with the betting favorite here, but look towards Alonzo Menifield as a live underdog anywhere past the first round.

Final Volkan Oezdemir-Alonzo Menifield Prediction & Pick: Volkan Oezdemir (-225); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-154)