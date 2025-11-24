ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this upcoming marquee matchup in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets (10-4) will visit the Phoenix Suns (11-6) as fans will see familiar faces on new teams for the first time. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently fourth in the Western Conference standings following their last 112-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Still, the Rockets have won 10 of their last 12 games and come into this matchup the betting favorites on the road.

The Phoenix Suns are sixth in the Western standings, most recently beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-102. They've also been hot with eight wins in their last 10 and three-straight won heading into this game.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds

Rockets: -6.5 (-105)

Suns: +6.5 (-115)

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

Rockets vs. Suns Key Injuries

Houston: Kevin Durant, OUT (personal) / Tari Eason, OUT (right oblique) / Steven Adams, Questionable (ankle)

Phoenix: Jalen Green, OUT (hamstring) / Ryan Dunn, OUT (wrist) / Grayson Allen, OUT (quad)

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Phoenix Suns are 8-2 at home, the Houston Rockets are 5-2 on the road.

The Rockets are 10-3 when listed as the favorite, the Suns are 4-5 as underdogs.

The Suns are 12-5 ATS overall this season, 9-1 ATS at home.

The Rockets are 9-5 ATS this season and 6-1 ATS on the road.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Houston's last 12 games

Suns are 10-1 ATS in last 11 games at home

Rockets Last 5: 4-1

4-1 Suns Last 5: 4-1

Article Continues Below

Keys to Rockets vs. Suns Matchup

This has become an entertaining matchup over the last few years and although both sides are missing some key players during this first meeting, their remaining three meetings should make for some fun games that implicate the standings. Both teams are 8-2 over their last 10 as the Rockets have been the slightly higher-scoring team during that stretch. Still, the Suns have been winning close games with clutch play on both ends of the floor from Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, so expect some grit out of Brooks as he's averaging 2.0 steals per game.

The Rockets, however, are the NBA's best offensive rebounding team averaging 16.5 per game. Steven Adams' availability will be a huge focal point for Houston's success as he'll give them a clear advantage on the glass on both ends of the floor. Houston is shooting a solid 42% from three, so having second chances on the offensive glass and cashing in could widen their lead throughout this game.

Not having Kevin Durant will be an issue for Houston and with Dillon Brooks guarding a scoring option like Amen Thompson, the Suns could keep things close if Devin Booker is able to have a solid scoring night. Efficiency will be the name of the game for Phoenix as they won't be much of a threat to win this game in the paint.

Despite the betting line, the Suns have performed very well at home this season, covering the spread in nine of their 10 games this season. Mark Williams has been a massive addition to their interior and it'll be interesting to see him battling with the Houston bigs in the paint during this game. He's up to 64% on his field goal percentage, so expect him to continue being a reliable option alongside Booker and Brooks in the scoring for Phoenix.

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

It's unfortunate that fans won't be seeing Kevin Durant take on his former team and Jalen Green of the Suns doing the same, but both teams are playing well and this should be a competitive matchup nonetheless.

The Rockets are the league's highest-scoring team in the fourth quarter (31.3 pts), so they're typically always hanging around until the final minutes, but this greatly depends on Kevin Durant and his ability to create shots for himself down the stretch in close games. Without him, Alperen Sengun will have to take the scoring lead and be the go-to option if they're down in the fourth quarter.

I think the Phoenix Suns may be able to run the Rockets early and build a small lead in this game. Their momentum at home this season has been palpable and they've been known to go on lengthy scoring runs. We'll side with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread as the underdogs, as they could win this game outright if they're able to hold Sengun and Adams in check on the glass and limit Houston's second-chance points.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction and Pick: Phoenix Suns +6.5 (-115); OVER 224.5 (-112)