The NFL is renewing its Black Friday tradition in Week 13 as we'll bring you a betting prediction and pick for this high-stakes matchup atop the NFC playoff picture, The Chicago Bears (8-3) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) as both teams lead their current division. Check our NFL odds series for the Bears-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bears lead the NFC North standings following their most recent 31-28 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears overcame a halftime deficit for their fourth-straight win, improving to 4-1 at home. They'll see their toughest test of the season on the road against the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East Division after a stunning 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles squandered a 21-point lead and allowed 24 unanswered to Dallas during the loss, so this will be a massive spot for them to rebound at home and establish dominance in the conference.

NFL Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bears vs. Eagles Black Friday Odds

Chicago Bears: +7 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Bears vs. Eagles Key Injuries

Chicago: LB Tremaine Edmunds (moved to IR) / RB Roschon Johnson (moved to IR) / CB Jaylon Johnson (remains on IR) / LB Noah Sewell (questionable, elbow)

Philadelphia: S Reed Blankenship (questionable, thigh) / OT Lane Johnson (questionable, foot) / S Andrew Mukuba (OUT, ankle)

Bears vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Eagles are 4-1 at home. The Bears are 4-2 on the road.

Both teams are 7-4 ATS overall. The Bears are 4-2 ATS on the road, the Eagles 3-2 ATS at home.

Philadelphia has won their last three meetings against Chicago, 2-1 ATS in those wins.

Chicago is 8-1 in their last nine games, but 0-6 in their last six against Philadelphia.

The Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games, 15-1 overall in their last 16 games at home.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Bears vs. Eagles Matchup

Heading into their most important game of the season, the Chicago Bears are riding a ton of momentum as they head into Philadelphia seeking their fifth-straight win. During this winning streak, all four wins for the Bears have been decided by five or fewer points, indicative of their resiliency late in games. With things clicking for Caleb Williams on offense, it opens up a world of possibilities for head coach Ben Johnson to work his magic with his schemes and the weapons around Williams.

The passing game may be a focal point for the Bears as the Eagles defensive front has been able to widely shut down some of the better rushing attacks in the NFL like that of Green Bay and Detroit over the last few weeks. Their own rushing attack has seen some regression from Saquon Barkley's massive year in 2024, but their ability to move the ball down field behind the offensive line is still what makes this team a Super Bowl favorite.

Furthermore, Jalen Hurts has been much more willing to sit inside the pocket and deliver throws downfield than he has in previous seasons, only using his legs when he needs to pick up crucial first downs. The Bears' secondary has proven to be porous at times this season, so expect receivers Devonta Smith and AJ Brown to have expanded roles in this one.

Still, the Bears offense will keep them competitive throughout this entire game and if Caleb Williams is able to limit his mistakes and keep his offense on the field after third downs, the Bears have all the firepower to keep up with the Eagles from an offensive standpoint. We should see both defenses rising to the occasion in the trenches, but don't be surprised if we see the secondaries opened up with deep attempts downfield.

Bears vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

This game has all the makings of a fun offensive battle as the Chicago Bears are playing their best football of the season. The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly feeling the injury bug throughout their secondary and Bears' QB Caleb Williams could be in for a big day exploiting the defense.

However, the Bears have had their own struggles on that side of the ball and the Eagles have done a great job of adjusting their offense to fit the flow of the game. Expect big performances at home from their playmakers like Saquon Barkley and AJ Brown. Still, Jalen Hurts is the catalyst for their success and he should lead a balanced attack with the home field advantage.

While the Eagles are likely to win this game, there's a ton of value in the points on Chicago's side as this game could come down to a single score or field goal by the end. Expect an exciting finish as we'll side with the Bears' spread and the total over.

Final Bears-Eagles Black Friday Prediction and Pick: Chicago Bears +7 (-115); OVER 44.5 (-110)