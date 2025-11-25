ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Cup Group Play is back in action as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the NBA's Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers (5-12) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (12-4) as the two teams renew their city's rivalry. Check our NBA odds series for the Clippers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently seconds in the West's Group B for the NBA Cup with a 2-2 record. Luckily, two of their five wins on the season have come during the NBA Cup, so they've managed to find favorable position in the standings with a chance to overtake the Lakers with a win here.

The Los Angeles Lakers are first in their NBA Cup Group B, sitting third overall in the Western Conference standings. They've now won four consecutive games as their captain LeBron James has entered the roster for the first time this season, looking for their fifth-straight win.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Cup Odds

Clippers: +6.5 (-112)

Lakers: -6.5 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-115)

Under: 228.5 (-105)

Clippers vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Clippers: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Questionable (hip) / Derrick Jones Jr., OUT (knee) / Bradley Beal, OUT (hip)

Lakers: Deandre Ayton, OUT (right knee)

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 4-2 at home this season. The Clippers are 2-7 on the road.

The Lakers are 6-1 when listed as betting favorites. The Clippers are 0-7 as underdogs.

The Lakers are 11-5 ATS overall, 4-2 ATS at home.

The Clippers are 5-12 ATS overall, 4-5 ATS on the road.

The total has gone OVER in all six of the Lakers' home games.

The Clippers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games.

The Lakers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

Keys to Clippers vs. Lakers Matchup

This will be the first meeting between these two squads on the season and the Los Angeles Lakers have certainly been the more consistent team of the two up to this point. Austin Reaves is once again having the best season of his career, averaging 27.6 PPG (13th in the NBA) and 7.3 APG (7th in the NBA). Alongside Luka Doncic, his play hasn't taken a step back whatsoever and with LeBron James returning to the lineup, it's only complemented Reaves' ability to cut through defenses and get to the hoop.

The Clippers will be without a number of capable scorers during this one and they're still learning to adjust without one of their key pieces in Bradley Beal. James Harden erupted for 55 points just two games ago against the Charlotte Hornets, but the Clippers have lost four of their last five despite the efforts from Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

A big focal point for the Clippers during this game will be Ivica Zubac and his activity in the paint. He's currently fourth in the NBA with 11.6 rebounds per game, becoming a huge presence on the offensive glass and cleaning up missed shots in the paint. He'll certainly have a favorable matchup against this Lakers team and could rack up double-digit scoring if he's can remain open and ready for passes in the paint.

Still, the Lakers have far too many weapons on offense and we've seen their defense improve down the stretch in games. If the Lakers can build a lead during this game, the Clippers will be hard-pressed to keep up with their own scoring to try and match pace with the Lakers.

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Cup Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun game between in-city rivals and we should see two motivated sides given the implications in the NBA Cup Group standings. The Lakers have been a wagon at home this season and they've been covering the spread at a high rate. The Clippers haven't been as good and we're seeing some of these recent injuries start to effect their record and overall performance.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have been playing well without LeBron James and see and even greater boost when he's back out on the court. Back for this game, expect James to have a huge role in facilitating for his teammates and creating his own shot when they need points down the stretch. Either way, the Lakers are much more equipped to cover this spread than their opponents are.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Los Angeles Lakers to pick up the win and cover the spread. I expect this game to be close throughout the first half, but it's the Lakers who eventually pull away on the back of their shutdown defense.

Final Clippers-Lakers NBA Cup Prediction and Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -6.5 (-108); OVER 228.5 (-115)