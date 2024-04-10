The Memphis Grizzlies' 2023-24 campaign has been the season from hell. They started the season staring adversity in the face with their superstar Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games. He only played nine games after that and was shortly ruled out for the season. Add that with only 20 games from new acquisition Marcus Smart and 42 games out of Desmond Bane, and it's no wonder why the Grizzlies have won just 27 times.
Memphis has had to use 31 different players this year. That's twice the number of a standard NBA roster excluding two-way players. But it's important to not lose sight of the strength of the Grizzlies' core players despite the rash of injuries they've suffered this season. This team won 51 games a year ago. They're a very good team and can add to it in the offseason. They'll be even more potent if they could add either Dorian Finney-Smith or Robert Williams III come summertime.
Dorian Finney-Smith, Forward, Brooklyn Nets
If there's any positive that the Grizzlies can take away from this season it's that they got stellar play on the wing from young players Vince Williams Jr and GG Jackson. Williams Jr. has looked like an All-NBA caliber defender at times and has shot 37.8% from three to boot. Jackson has added an additional scoring pop on solid efficiency. With Smart coming next season, all of a sudden the Grizzlies have quite a few options on the wing.
However, it can never hurt to have more, and Williams Jr. and Jackson are both still very young. For a team that wants to make noise in the postseason for years to come, having someone with playoff experience can really help them. That could come in the form of Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith is another 3-and-D guy who can defend multiple positions and give Morant room to operate. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, he has the size to defend the best wings in the NBA. With guys like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant in the Western Conference, Finney-Smith could go a long way to help keep those guys in check. He also shoots 35% from deep for his career. That's good enough to keep defenses honest in a playoff setting.
The Nets traded Royce O'Neale to the Phoenix Suns for three second-round picks at the trade deadline. That probably would be the price to nab someone like Finney-Smith. The Grizzlies have a few options on the wing now, but those guys aren't playoff-tested. Finney-Smith is. He could help Memphis, and if they were to acquire him, they'd keep him away from a rival too. That's a player the Grizzlies should pursue.
Robert Williams III, Center, Portland Trail Blazers
If there's a position that Memphis is lacking depth at the moment, it's at center. They traded both Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman Sr. at the trade deadline for multiple second-round picks. Brandon Clarke was injured to begin the season and has since returned, but Memphis' frontcourt primarily consists of Jaren Jackson Jr., him, and Santi Aldama. Since Jackson Jr. is best at the four and roaming as a defender, it would behoove them to find a defensive anchor at center.
That could be Robert Williams III. Williams has proven he can anchor a top-flight defense going back to his days at Boston. The issue with him has always been health. A nagging knee injury hampered him the last few seasons he was with the Celtics and followed him to Portland as well. He only played in six games before dislocating his patellar tendon. Williams hasn't played since.
If Williams' health looks to be in good shape, he'd be perfect next to Memphis' core. He's a great rim protector and solid rebounder who can help Jackson Jr. stay in foul trouble. He can also be deployed as a hub on offense for Memphis to run their offense through and help set up easy looks for Morant and Bane.
Portland doesn't need Williams with Ayton as their starter and after getting solid backup play from Duop Reath this season. If he hits the trade block, Memphis should be first in line to get him. He'd be a perfect fit.