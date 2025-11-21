Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey made a startling confession following his team’s dominant 137-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Edey revealed that he played the majority of his rookie season “on an ankle and a half,” a disclosure that sheds light on some of the struggles he faced during his first year in the NBA.

“Last season, I felt like I was never really 100% healthy,” Edey said. “I was playing through pain, trying to keep the team competitive. This year, I feel like I’m getting off the floor better and keeping the ball high in traffic, which has been a major focus for me in the offseason.”

Edey’s comments came after a Grizzlies team performance that was nothing short of spectacular. Memphis, without stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., displayed remarkable team basketball, setting a franchise record with 42 assists while committing only seven turnovers.

Santi Aldama led the offensive charge with 29 points, followed by Jock Landale with 21, and Cedric Coward added 19. Edey himself contributed 16 points, demonstrating his improved mobility and court awareness despite his history of ankle issues.

This season, Edey’s early performances suggest that he’s evolving into a more confident and versatile big man. In three games this season, he is averaging 25 minutes, scoring 12.3 points per game on 58.3% shooting from the field, and pulling down 7.3 rebounds per contest.

His improved footwork and ability to maintain position in traffic have been key factors in Memphis’ recent success.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo praised Edey’s growth and commitment to improving after a challenging rookie campaign. “Zach has worked hard on his conditioning and skill set,” Iisalo said. “He’s showing more confidence, and it’s paying off not just for him but for the team as a whole.”

As the Grizzlies continue to navigate a season without their marquee stars, Edey’s improved health and performance could be pivotal to Memphis’ competitiveness in the Western Conference.

Fans are beginning to see the potential that made him a highly touted prospect coming into the league, and his candid admission about last season only underscores the resilience that defines his young career.