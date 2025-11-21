The Memphis Grizzlies showcased a masterclass in team basketball on Thursday night, routing the Sacramento Kings 137-96 in a statement win, despite being without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The victory not only snapped a five-game losing streak for Memphis but also saw the Grizzlies set a franchise record with 42 assists while committing just seven turnovers.

Santi Aldama led the way offensively, scoring 29 points, while Jock Landale contributed 21 points, demonstrating the Grizzlies’ depth in the absence of their star duo. Cedric Coward added 19 points, and Zach Edey finished with 16, rounding out a balanced scoring attack.

The Grizzlies are torching the Kings. Ja and Jaren aren't even playing tonight 😳

However, the real story of the night was Vince Williams Jr., who orchestrated the Grizzlies’ offense with a career-best 15 assists. Williams, who has been gradually emerging as a versatile playmaker, expressed his ambition after the game.

“I was going for 20,” he said with a grin, highlighting his competitive edge. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo praised Williams’ performance, noting, “Today he really quarterbacked our offense,” underscoring his ability to control the pace and flow of the game.

Memphis’ record-setting 42 assists reflect their commitment to sharing the ball and finding the open man at every opportunity. The Grizzlies’ precision passing allowed them to dominate in the paint and on the perimeter, converting high-percentage looks while limiting mistakes with just seven turnovers, a remarkable stat in today’s fast-paced NBA.

The Kings, on the other hand, fell to their eighth straight loss, unable to counter the Grizzlies’ depth and cohesion. Memphis’ defensive rotations and ball movement exposed Sacramento’s weaknesses, proving that the team’s success doesn’t solely rely on its star players.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies will take their momentum on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, aiming to build on the record-breaking performance.

With veterans like Aldama, Landale, and Williams stepping up, Memphis has shown that it can remain competitive even without Morant and Jackson Jr., sending a strong message to the rest of the Western Conference.

Memphis’ bonkers franchise record underscores a team-first mentality that could define their season if the squad continues to share the ball with the same efficiency and precision.