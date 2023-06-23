The dreaded “damage control day” has finally arrived for the Memphis Grizzlies. General manager Zach Kleiman suffered through all of the questions and concerns regarding Ja Morant and his 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the NBA. Fans and the league alike will probably be satisfied with the executive's handling of this troubling situation.

“We're certainly disappointed with the behavior that transpired. I think the discipline from the NBA was appropriate,” Kleiman told the media Friday, via ClutchPoints (originally Parker Fleming). “The thing to focus on at this point… what's Ja gonna commit to going forward?”

That might be a standard response, but it was an important message to convey, particularly amid the recent rumor that Morant and his camp believe they are being unfairly targeted by the league and media. Memphis' front office cannot afford to give their superstar any leeway. The risk that he gets even a little comfortable and decides to engage in further misguided or alleged illegal activity is just too great to tempt at this point.

Even someone of Morant's stature would find it difficult to earn a third second chance. This must be the turning point. The Grizzlies are well-aware of that. Acquiring Marcus Smart may not just serve the purposes of filling the absence of Ja Morant for the first quarter of next season and adding team depth. Such a mentally tough player could have tremendous influence on the beleaguered face of the franchise.

Regardless of the intention behind the trade, Zach Kleiman is desperate to quickly find a path forward. He knows this will be a process but is not going to downplay the severity of the situation, either.

“I think there's many really serious steps he needs to continue to take,” Kleiman said. “There's no strain in the relationship, but we have high expectations of the standard Ja is going to have to hold himself to.”