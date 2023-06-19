Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently received a 25 game suspension from the NBA and must meet conditions set by the league in order to be reinstated. While Morant did foolishly flash a gun on Instagram live after already being punished for the same thing, rumors are that him and his camp believe the NBA and the media is purposefully going after him, reports RealGM.

“I have heard indirectly that Ja and people close to Ja, perhaps people formerly close to Ja, have this feeling that the NBA out to get them,” said Tim MacMahon. “That the media is out to get them.”

Quite the take, although one that can't be refuted just yet given how much media attention is given to the young star. Sure, his actions were undoubtedly ignorant since it was a repeat offense, but one can feel some sympathy for how much scrutiny he is under off of the court.

The hope is that Ja Morant does what the league asks of him and he is able to return to the Grizzlies as soon as he can. When Morant is on the court it is good for the NBA, the Grizzlies, and Morant himself; he is one of, if not the, most exciting young players in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will now have a tall task to start the NBA season with 25 games without their star point guard. Luckily for them, Tyus Jones is one of the premier backup point guards in the NBA and should be able to pick up the slack; that being said, rumors are that Jones might be leaving in NBA free agency. If Jones stays and plays well, look for Ja Morant to come back with a vengeance and propel the Grizzlies back into the postseason next year.